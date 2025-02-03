Bianca Censori's Barely There Outfits That Are Jaw-Dropping: Grammys Naked Dress To Micro Bikini Tops

Bianca Censori instantly comes to mind when one thinks of risqué outfits. However, the boldest of them all and the celebrity wife of Kanye West has been snapped in some barely there picks of late. While walking the carpet at the 67th edition of the Grammys, Censori, removed her fur coat to reveal a see-through attire that left her completely nude for the cameras. This stunt, while attracting criticism online, also left people stunned at Censori's sheer audacity. Check out some of her looks that became talking points on social media and went viral.

Censori put her bare breasts on display during a salon outing last year. What amazed people who chanced upon the photos was the fact that she wore nothing inside her sheer top.

Censori's date night in Italy with Kanye West saw her dressed in a transparent raincoat with nothing underneath.

In another one of her very bold avatars, Censori wore a top with a tiny fabric strip covering her nipples.

While attending a fashion show in Paris, Censori wore a sheer, nude-colored bodysuit that showed off her breasts, legs and butts.

Censori and West arrived together at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles at the Grammys and quickly scandalized the red carpet.