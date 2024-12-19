Bigg Boss 14 Fame Pavitra Punia Opens Up About Her Breakup With 'Narcissist' Eijaz Khan

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan were one of the most talked-about couples in the TV industry. After a year of breakup, the 38-year-old actress has finally opened up about the reason for parting ways with Eijaz Khan. The duo, who found love during their time on Bigg Boss 14, often shared moments of their relationship on social media. Pavitra has now spoken about their separation and indirectly labelled Eijaz as a “narcissist.”

Pavitra Punia reveals reason for breakup with ex-boyfriend Eijaz Khan

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan ended their relationship in September last year. While both initially remained silent about their breakup, Pavitra has now opened up. In a recent interview with Telly Masala, she described Eijaz as a "narcissist" and highlighted his controlling behaviour.

Pavitra shared, "Koshish karte rahe. Ab ye baat main bahut auraton ko bolti hoon. Aurat submissive achi lagti hai no doubt. Aurat fragile, feminine achi lagti hai, samjha mujhe. (We kept trying. Now, I say this to many women. A woman being submissive is, no doubt, appealing. A woman being fragile and feminine is considered good, I understand that.)”

She also spoke about the challenges she faced in the relationship, saying, "Lekin jab aurat ek aise bethi hui hai, tab aap usko puchkaroge na? Aap se wo gently baat kar rahi hai na? I tell this to every woman, agar mard dabata hi ja raha hai, then he is a narcissist. Mat raho. Hum dono ka aisa hogaya tha ke ek time pe aake try kiya kiya, fir nahi hua. Kitna hoga? (But when a woman is sitting quietly like that, you will approach her with care because she is speaking to you gently. I tell this to every woman – if a man keeps suppressing you, he is a narcissist. Don't stay with him. In our case, it reached a point where we tried and tried, but it didn't work. How much could we keep trying?)”

Did Eijaz Khan try to convert his ex-girlfriend Pavitra Punia?

Pavitra Punia addressed rumours suggesting that her breakup with Eijaz Khan was due to religious differences. She clarified that this was untrue and mentioned that her extended family fully supported their relationship.

She explained, “In fact, my extended family was happy. Unko toh aisa lag raha tha ke inki toh industry aisi hai yahan jaat paat dekhte nahi hai. (They felt that in this industry, caste and religion don't matter.) I did tell him (Eijaz Khan) that I am not going to convert myself.”

