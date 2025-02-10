Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Published 01:20 IST, February 10th 2025

‘Boycott His Podcasts’: BeerBiceps' Ranveer Allahbadia Faces Backlash Over Outrageous Incestuous Remark

Popular YouTube influencer Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, has sparked widespread outrage over a shocking and offensive comment.

‘Boycott His Podcasts’: BeerBiceps' Ranveer Allahbadia Faces Backlash Over Outrageous Incestuous Remark | Image: X

Popular YouTube influencer Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, has sparked widespread outrage over a shocking and offensive comment. The remark was made during an episode of India's Got Latent, hosted by comedian Samay Raina, featuring YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, content creator Apoorva Mukhija, and another comedian.

What Did Ranveer Allahbadia Say That Sparked the Controversy?

In a recent episode, a clip that has gone viral on social media shows Ranveer Allahbadia asking, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?”

This crude statement led to widespread criticism from netizens, who slammed the influencer for crossing lines of decency. Many users expressed disgust and disappointment, calling for a boycott of his podcasts and channels.

Netizens Demand Accountability

One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "WTF did I just listen to? He worked so hard to build his brand, and now he’s stooped to this level. Disgusting."

Another user commented, "Time to boycott these people and the platforms that promote such trash."

A third user shared, "Just unfollowed him everywhere. That comment was beyond filthy — trying to be cool but ended up sounding like a fool."

Critics also pointed out that such behaviour was unbecoming of someone who received the Disruptor of the Year title at the National Creators Award in 2024 at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi.

The incident has reignited discussions around content moderation and the need for influencers to maintain a sense of responsibility when addressing the public.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 01:31 IST, February 10th 2025

