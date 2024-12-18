Breaking: Diljit Dosanjh Chandigarh Concert Breached Noise Limits, Show Cause Issued To Violators

Diljit Dosanjh Chandigarh Concert: The singer performed live in a concert in Chandigarh on December 14. A day before the concert the court gave the Punjabi singer a go-ahead on the concert. However, after the show a resident filed a PIL that the concert breached the permitted noise limits. The matter was heard in Court today.

Punjab and Haryana High Court defers hearing on Diljit Dosanjh Chandigarh concert case

As per reports, noise levels at Diljit Dosanjh's recent concert in Chandigarh exceeded the limits prescribed under Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, the Chandigarh administration told to Punjab and Haryana High Court today. However, given that there was no urgency in the matter, the Court postponed the case to a later date. As per Live Law, Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Anil Kshetarpal adjourned the hearing till the first week of January. The publication quoted the judges saying, “Since there is no urgency in this matter, we will hear this in January...there are other important matters waiting.”



The matter was taken up in court after a PIL was filed by a resident Ranjeet Singh. Senior Advocate Amit Jhanji appearing for the UT Administration told Live Law that all necessary arrangments for the concert's smooth functioning were made. He added that a ‘show cause notice' has been issued to the violators in the matter. The advocate for the show organisers has sought time to file a reply.

What did the Chandigarh admiration say about the Diljit Dosanjh Chandigarh concert?