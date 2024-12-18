Published 14:50 IST, December 18th 2024
Breaking: Diljit Dosanjh Chandigarh Concert Breached Noise Limits, Show Cause Issued To Violators
Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Chandigarh on December 14 allegedly breached prescribed noise limits. As per reports, a show-cause has been issued to violators.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Diljit Dosanjh Chandigarh Concert: The singer performed live in a concert in Chandigarh on December 14. A day before the concert the court gave the Punjabi singer a go-ahead on the concert. However, after the show a resident filed a PIL that the concert breached the permitted noise limits. The matter was heard in Court today.
As per reports, noise levels at Diljit Dosanjh's recent concert in Chandigarh exceeded the limits prescribed under Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, the Chandigarh administration told to Punjab and Haryana High Court today. However, given that there was no urgency in the matter, the Court postponed the case to a later date. As per Live Law, Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Anil Kshetarpal adjourned the hearing till the first week of January. The publication quoted the judges saying, “Since there is no urgency in this matter, we will hear this in January...there are other important matters waiting.”
The matter was taken up in court after a PIL was filed by a resident Ranjeet Singh. Senior Advocate Amit Jhanji appearing for the UT Administration told Live Law that all necessary arrangments for the concert's smooth functioning were made. He added that a ‘show cause notice' has been issued to the violators in the matter. The advocate for the show organisers has sought time to file a reply.
What did the Chandigarh admiration say about the Diljit Dosanjh Chandigarh concert?
As per Bar and Bench, the Chandigarh administration said in an affidavit filed before the Court. “During the musical event of performer, Diljit Dosanjh held on 14.10.2024, the noise levels were monitored at various locations and it was observed that the nose level exceeded the limits prescribed under The Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, the 2000. Accordingly, action under Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 and Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000 has been proposed."
The petitioner who filed the complaint also alleged that Karan Aujla's concert at the same venue caused widespread disruption due to traffic jam. The plea read, “The authorities and organizers failed to plan adequately for managing traffic, controlling noise levels, and ensuring the smooth functioning of emergency services, thereby violating citizens' fundamental rights under Articles 14, 19, and 21 of the Constitution." The court will now hear the matter in January.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 14:53 IST, December 18th 2024