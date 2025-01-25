Search icon
Published 18:33 IST, January 25th 2025

BTS Jungkook Smoking Controversy From Past Resurfaces As K-Pop Star Caught With Cigarette In Viral Video, ARMYs React

The magic trick video of Jungkook seems to be with his military mates. The idol is soon to return from the service alongside his BTS bandmates V, Jimin and RM.

BTS Jungkook is currently serving in the South Korean military | Image: X

K-pop fans across the world hold their idols to high standards. Time and again, celebrities who have moulded the Korean entertainment industry have come under fire for behaviour that might be considered a "bad" influence on their young fans. Among Korean pop stars, smoking, dating and swearing are largely forbidden. A video of BTS star Jungkook invited criticism recently. Here's what happened.

Jungkook is currently serving in the Korean military | Image: X

Jungkook's smoking controversy returns

Back in 2023, Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS, was travelling for work to and from Seoul. In September that year, a video of him went viral on social media in which he was seen smoking a cigarette outside a restaurant in Los Angeles. He was dressed in a black T-shirt and matching trousers. While many trolled Jungkook for smoking leisurely in public, others jumped to his defense saying he is a "grown-up" and free to make his own decisions.

Now, the idol's smoking controversy has come back. A video, purportedly showed him doing a magic trick with a cigarette has surfaced. While many gushed over his sleight of hands, others pointed out that if he was doing a "disappearing trick", he could have used any other object but the cigarette.

Jungkook set to return from the military this year

The magic trick video of Jungkook seems to be with his military mates. The K-pop idol is soon to return from the service alongside his BTS bandmates V, Jimin and Kim Namjoon aka RM. They are expected to be discharged around June 2025. According to their label HYBE, BTS may reunite this year. Both Jimin and Jungkook enlisted together under the military companion soldiers program, leading to anticipation for their joint comeback in first half of 2025.

Updated 18:33 IST, January 25th 2025

