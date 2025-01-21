Did Vishal Dadlani Join The Troll Army Against Jasleen Royal After Her Coldplay Gig, With His 'Basic-To-Bad Singer' Comment?

British boy band Coldplay India tour started with the first leg in mumbai at DY Patil stadium on January 18. The first night turned out to be wholesome as the show was packed with special elements and viral moments. However, Jasleen Royal's opening act for Chris Martin sparked a flame of controversy. Since the videos of the show night went viral, netizens trolled the Ranjha singer, calling her performance an "absolute mismatch." Now, it seems like Vishal Dadlani joined the troll army with his new cryptic post.

Did Vishal Dadlani call Jasleen Royal's performance during Coldplay’s Concert ‘embarrassing’?

Playback singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani, known for his unabashed opinions, recently took to Instagram to criticize a “basic-to-bad” singer who performed before a large audience. In his now-deleted post, Vishal expressed that it is “embarrassing” for the country when a singer “can’t really sing.” Although he did not mention any names, fans speculated that his remarks were directed at Jasleen Royal, who recently opened for Coldplay at their Mumbai concert.

While Vishal’s Instagram story is no longer available, it was shared on Reddit, sparking numerous reactions. In his post, Vishal stated, “I’m really sorry, but when you put a basic-to-bad singer in front of a large crowd on a large stage, all you’re doing is showing more people that the individual can’t really sing, and that sadly, systems within labels in India aren’t geared towards really promoting the best we have. I’ve just seen some clips, and my gosh… How embarrassing! For the Country, the artiste, the public, as well as ‘the scene.’”

Why netizens are trolling Jasleen Royal after her Coldplay gig?

Since Kho Gye Ham Kaha singer posted the story, fans have been trolling her. They didn’t find her performance ‘up to standard.’ After Vishal’s post, Reddit users quickly speculated that he joined the row and shared his opinion about Jasleen Royal. One user wrote, “Seems like he is referring to Jasleen Royal’s performance during Coldplay’s concert in Mumbai.”