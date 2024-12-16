Published 16:35 IST, December 16th 2024
Diljit Dosanjh Addresses 'Conspiracies Theories' Over Missing Indian Flag In Post About Punjab
Diljit Dosanjh took to his social media account to address the controversy over missing Indian flag in a few posts and incorrect spelling of Punjab in others.
Diljit Dosanjh recently received flak for the incorrect spelling of Punjab. In his post announcing the Chandigarh concert, the Lover spelt the state's name as ‘Punjab’, which users pointed out is mostly used in Pakistan. The singer has now taken to social media accounts to share a post addressing this controversy and also spoke about the issue of him missing out on adding the Indian flag in a few posts.
Diljit Dosanjh addresses incorrect Punjab spelling controversy
On December 16, Diljit Dosanjh took to his X (formerly Twitter) to pen a long note addressing controversies regarding the incorrect spelling of Punjab. He alleged that his minor misses are blown out of proportion and are termed as ‘conspiracy theories’. The singer penned a detailed note clarifying his stance.
He wrote, "ਪੰਜਾਬ 🇮🇳 Kisi ek Tweet Mai Agar ਪੰਜਾਬ ke Saath 🇮🇳 Flag Mention Reh Gaya Toh Conspiracy BENGALURU ke Tweet Mai bhi Ek Jagha Reh Gaya Thaa Mention Karna.. Agar ਪੰਜਾਬ Ko PANJAB Likha toh Conspiracy. PANJAB Ko Chaye PUNJAB likho.. ਪੰਜਾਬ ਪੰਜਾਬ Hee Rehna Panj Aab - 5 Rivers ((If I forgot to mention the India flag with Panjab in one tweet, then you create a conspiracy. I missed mentioning it even in a Bengaluru tweet. If I write Punjab as Panjab, then conspiracy)."
How many times do we have to prove that we love India?: Diljit Dosanjh
Diljit Dosanjh continued his note and wrote, “Goreya di Language English De Spellings Te Conspiracy Karn Waleya Shaabash. Main Tan Future ch ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ch Likheya Karna ਪੰਜਾਬ . Tusi Ni Hatna Mainu Pata.. Laggey Raho. Kini Vaar Prove Kariye that. We LOVE INDIA 🇮🇳. KOI NAVI GAL KARO YAAR YAAN TUANU TASK HEE EH MILEYA? (Panj Aab - meaning Five Rivers…Hats off to those who are using foreigners' language (English) to push conspiracy theories. In the future, I will write PANJAB in Punjabi, as in Gurumukhi. You guys won’t stop I know. So keep going. How many times do we have to prove that we love India? Do something new or have you been given a task to create conspiracies around me?)”
