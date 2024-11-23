Diljit Dosanjh Calls For Alcohol, Gun Violence Censorship In Movies, Says Singers Are 'Easy Target'

Diljit Dosanjh is currently on the Indian leg of the Dil-luminati tour. The singer performed live in Lucknow on November 22 during which he addressed the ongoing controversy regarding his songs. For a few days now, the singer has been accused of promoting alcoholism and gun violence in his songs. Taking the opportunity, the singer addressed his audience and shared that there is a vast difference in censorship rules in songs and movies and demanded the same practices to be followed across. He added most ‘big actors' have been featured in scenes promoting alcohol consumption, but they are not questions. He even claimed that singers are ‘soft targets’.

Diljit Dosanjh says he has delivered several hits without mentioning alcohol or violence

On November 22, Diljit Dosanjh took to his Instagram account to share a video of him addressing the crowd at the Lucknow concert. He can be first heard firing back at media personnel who questioned the excessive use of alcohol and violence in his songs and challenged him to deliver a hit without the mention of these.

To this Diljit Dosanjh shared, “Ek anchor sahab hai TV pe unke baare mein baat karna chahta hoon, mujhe challenge kar rahe the ki bina sharab ke gaana hit kar ke bataye. For your kind information sir, Born To Shine, Kinni Kinni, GOAT, Naina, Lover... mere bahot saare gaane hai jo Patiala Peg se bahot zyada hit hai. Aapka challenge toh bekaar ho gaya.” He shared the video with the caption, “लखनऊ 2024 🇮🇳 SABKO BAUT PYAR AUR SHUKRIYA”

Diljit Dosanjh bats for the same censorship rules in movies and songs

At the same length, the GOAT singer also addressed another issue. Diljit argued that if his songs are being censored then the same practice must be rolled out across Indian cinema. He said, “Secondly, I'm not defending my songs. I just want to say that if you'll want to censor songs then the censorship should be on Indian cinema as well. Which big actor has not done an alcohol song or scene? Censorship films mein bhi laga do.”