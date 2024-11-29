Search icon
Published 12:02 IST, November 29th 2024

Diljit Dosanjh's Fan Requests Him For 2 Tickets To His Kolkata Show, Singer's Response Wins Heart

Singer Diljit Dosanjh who is tour in India is receiving praise and appreciation for hi several sweet gestures. He will be performing in Kolkata on November 30.

File photo of Diljit Dosanjh | Image: Instagram

Singer Diljit Dosanjh never fails to keep his fans happy. Diljit’s next stop for his Dil-Luminati concert will be  next in Kolkata, has won the hearts of netizens with his sweet gesture. Ahead of the concert on November 30 in Kolkata, a fan had requested for passes to his show. Diljit's response to the post is now going viral on social media. 

Diljit Dosanjh’s sweet gesture, post goes viral

A fan named Maninder Singh took to X and wrote, “@diljitdosanjh bhaji I have been wanting your show to happen in Kolkata for many years but, now when it's happening I couldn't get the tickets as they just sold out in a min (crying face emoji). Please can I get 2 Tickets (for me & my sister) for your Kolkata Concert on 30th November…”. Diljit responded to the post and wrote, “Done Maninder”.

Fans loved the gesture of Diljit and took to comment section to praise the singer. One user wrote, “God bless you always has he blesses you in spreading his name. Your actions and deeds touch many lives. May the Almighty protect you always and you continue to grow far and wide and beyond. Thank you for you spreading his light”. Another user wrote, “Good work bhaiji. Keep it up. Baba Nanak Mehar Karanji”. “You have big heart”, wrote the third user.

This is not the first time Diljit has shown this gesture. Last time, during the first show in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, a young fan had posted a video on Instagram, asking Diljit to sing louder so she could listen to him. He later treated the fan and her family with tickets to the show.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati concert

Diljit Dosanjh will be performing in Kolkata on November 30. He will also be be performing in Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh. 

File photo of Diljit Dosanjh | Source: Instagram

He will wrap up the musical chapter in Guwahati on December 29. Recently, the singer had also announced that he will be performing in Mumbai too.

Updated 12:02 IST, November 29th 2024

