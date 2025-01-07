Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 11:05 IST, January 7th 2025

Does Neha Sharma Dating Croatian Footballer Petar Sliskovic? Couple's Sweet Moment Goes Viral

Actress Neha Sharma was spotted with Croatian footballer Petar Sliskovic, and the Solo actress can't stop blushing around while sparking dating rumours.

Neha Sharma dating rumors | Image: X

Bollywood actress Neha Sharma has been making headlines for her rumoured relationship. Over the past few weeks, she has been often spotted with footballer Petar Sliskovic in Mumbai. Their outings and cosy public appearances have sparked speculation about their relationship. Last night, she was seen dining out with Petar and her sister, Aisha Sharma. Today, they were spotted together again, further intensifying the dating rumours. Videos of their appearances are now going viral.

Tum Bin 2 actress Neha Sharma blushes while making an appearance with rumored boyfriend Petar Sliskovic

In the viral photos and videos, Croatian footballer Petar Sliskovic was spotted with Neha Sharma, and the Solo actress can't stop blushing around. Both were dressed casually, with Neha wearing an oversized white sweatshirt paired with black shorts, while Petar opted for a white T-shirt and denim shorts. They walked together, smiling brightly and posing for pictures when they noticed the paparazzi. 

A video of Neha and Petar holding hands also went viral on social media. Though Neha remained hush-hush about her personal life, fans remain eager to learn more about Petar.

Who is Neha Sharma’s rumoured boyfriend Petar Sliskovic?

He began his professional journey in 2011 with Mainz 05 in Germany and later joined clubs like St. Pauli and Dynamo Dresden. In July 2022, he signed a one-year deal with Indian Super League (ISL) club Chennaiyin FC before moving to Jamshedpur FC. 

While both Neha and Peter remained silent about their relationship, fans are eagerly waiting for good news.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 11:05 IST, January 7th 2025

Recommended

China Quake: Tremors Rock Tibet Region Near Nepal, 53 Killed, 68 Injured
World News
Kohli is a 'VILLAIN'? AUS Media DEMEANS Virat After Poor Show During BGT
SportFit
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Tuesday Result: Check Winner Now
Info
Strong Tremors Jolt Bihar, Sikkim and Delhi-NCR After Nepal Earthquake
India News
'Ingredients for Abetment of Suicide': What HC Told Atul Subhash's Wife
India News
Not Just Infants, Elderly, Pregnant Women Are Also Vulnerable To HMPV
Health News
HMPV Outbreak: Two Children Test Positive in Nagpur, Tally Reaches 8
India News
Allu Arjun Visits KIMS Hospital To Meet Stampede Victim | Watch
Entertainment News
7.1 Earthquake Hits Nepal-Tibet Border, Strong Tremors Felt in India
India News
'Escape Route...' - Rohit’s 'I'm Not going Anywhere' Remark Gets IGNORED
SportFit
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: