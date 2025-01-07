Does Neha Sharma Dating Croatian Footballer Petar Sliskovic? Couple's Sweet Moment Goes Viral

Bollywood actress Neha Sharma has been making headlines for her rumoured relationship. Over the past few weeks, she has been often spotted with footballer Petar Sliskovic in Mumbai. Their outings and cosy public appearances have sparked speculation about their relationship. Last night, she was seen dining out with Petar and her sister, Aisha Sharma. Today, they were spotted together again, further intensifying the dating rumours. Videos of their appearances are now going viral.

Tum Bin 2 actress Neha Sharma blushes while making an appearance with rumored boyfriend Petar Sliskovic

In the viral photos and videos, Croatian footballer Petar Sliskovic was spotted with Neha Sharma, and the Solo actress can't stop blushing around. Both were dressed casually, with Neha wearing an oversized white sweatshirt paired with black shorts, while Petar opted for a white T-shirt and denim shorts. They walked together, smiling brightly and posing for pictures when they noticed the paparazzi.

A video of Neha and Petar holding hands also went viral on social media. Though Neha remained hush-hush about her personal life, fans remain eager to learn more about Petar.

Who is Neha Sharma’s rumoured boyfriend Petar Sliskovic?

He began his professional journey in 2011 with Mainz 05 in Germany and later joined clubs like St. Pauli and Dynamo Dresden. In July 2022, he signed a one-year deal with Indian Super League (ISL) club Chennaiyin FC before moving to Jamshedpur FC.