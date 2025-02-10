Trump Joins Trolls In 'Booing' Taylor Swift As Singer Ditches Blake Lively Amid It Ends With Us Lawsuit

Taylor Swift appeared happy and excited when she entered the Caesar's Superdome last evening dressed in a white coat that she paired with sparkly blue denim shorts. However, the mood shifted when fans began booing her after her boyfriend Travis' team, the Kansas City Chiefs, suffered a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Some speculated that the boos might also have been due to Blake Lively’s absence. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump joined the mock with a scathing post on his Truth Social platform, highlighting how he was cheered at the New Orleans Superdome.

Taylor Swift attended Super Bowl LIX to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, as the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. During the game, her appearance on the jumbotron, filmed from the bleachers, drew attention.

While the pop star received loud cheers upon arriving at the Las Vegas event, the predominantly Eagles-supporting crowd booed her when she appeared on the Superdome's video boards during a first-quarter break.

Speculation among fans suggests the booing could be linked to the ongoing Justin Baldoni controversy. A pop culture commentator on X shared a photo of Taylor at the game, captioned, "When you've reached your celebrity sell-by date and you don't know it. She's been overexposed for a while now, and people are tired of her. And the Justin Baldoni saga this year is going to continue to tarnish her image."

Some fans agreed, pointing to the Blake Lively–Justin Baldoni controversy as damaging her reputation. One wrote, "100% correct on that," while another suggested, @taylorswift13 issuing a public apology from your personal accounts to #justinbaldoni is the only way.

Others believed her association with Blake Lively was the reason for the backlash, with one commenting, "I don't think people are tired of her; it's the Blake Lively association that caused the boos."

Trump joins trolls in 'booing' Taylor Swift after boyfriend lost match

Donald Trump, the first sitting US president to attend a Super Bowl, highlighted the crowd’s reaction to Taylor Swift.