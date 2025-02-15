Eagles Guitarist Don Felder, 77, Rushed For Treatment After Suffering Medical Emergency On-Stage, Video Goes Viral

Rock legend Don Felder who was the lead guitarist of band Eagles recently collapsed on stage in midst of performing. The veteran musician had to be rushed immediately for treatment. His team later issued a statement in regard to this.

Don Felder stops performance after he suffers medical emergency

A video is being circulated in X in which he can be seen strumming the guitar and was shaken as he tried to steady himself against the standing mic. This incident took place during the Rock Legends Cruise.

Later, his team released a statement proving an update on his health. The statement read, “"We appreciate everyone’s concern regarding Don Felder’s abrupt stop to his show last night on the Rock Legends Cruise. After recieving medical attention he was deemed to be suffering from dehydration. He was given fluids, and is feeling much better. To ensure he has ample time to rehydrate and recover fully, we are working on rescheduling today’s shows and adjusting the remainder of the cruise schedule accordingly. Thank you for your understanding, and remember—drink your water!".

File photo of Don's team statement | Source: Instagram

What do we know about Don Felder?

Don Felder, aka Donald William Felder was the lead guitarist of the popular rock band of Eagles from 1974 to 2001. He was even inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 with Eagles and Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in 2016.

File photo of Don Felder | Source: Instagram