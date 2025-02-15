Updated 15:55 IST, February 15th 2025
Eagles Guitarist Don Felder, 77, Rushed For Treatment After Suffering Medical Emergency On-Stage, Video Goes Viral
Former lead guitarist of Eagles, Don Felder was rushed to hospital after he experienced an onstage medical emergency in midst of his performance.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Share
Rock legend Don Felder who was the lead guitarist of band Eagles recently collapsed on stage in midst of performing. The veteran musician had to be rushed immediately for treatment. His team later issued a statement in regard to this.
Don Felder stops performance after he suffers medical emergency
A video is being circulated in X in which he can be seen strumming the guitar and was shaken as he tried to steady himself against the standing mic. This incident took place during the Rock Legends Cruise.
Later, his team released a statement proving an update on his health. The statement read, “"We appreciate everyone’s concern regarding Don Felder’s abrupt stop to his show last night on the Rock Legends Cruise. After recieving medical attention he was deemed to be suffering from dehydration. He was given fluids, and is feeling much better. To ensure he has ample time to rehydrate and recover fully, we are working on rescheduling today’s shows and adjusting the remainder of the cruise schedule accordingly. Thank you for your understanding, and remember—drink your water!".
What do we know about Don Felder?
Don Felder, aka Donald William Felder was the lead guitarist of the popular rock band of Eagles from 1974 to 2001. He was even inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 with Eagles and Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in 2016.
Felder was fired from Eagles in 2001. Later, he fired lawsuits alleging that this was wrongful termination, breach of contract and breach of fiduciary duty. He has also published an autobiography in 2008- Heaven and Gell: My Life in the Eagles. The band consisted of members- Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Glennn Frey, Randy Meisner, Vince Gill, Deacon Frey, Bernie Leadon, Steuart Smith, Timothy B and Chris Mostert, Michael Brice, Rod Meacham, Richard FW, Johnny Payne and Terry Clarke. Don Felder got married to Susan Pickersgill in 1971. They had four children and divorce in 2000.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published 15:55 IST, February 15th 2025