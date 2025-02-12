FIR Registered Against Elvish Yadav For Posting 'Misleading' Video Claiming He Got Police Escort During Jaipur Shoot

Popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav has landed in a soup for claiming that he was escorted by the Rajasthan police during a video shoot in Jaipur. The police personnel, however, denied providing any official security to him and have registered a case against him for tarnishing their reputation. The controversy erupted after Yadav posted a video where he was seen travelling in a car driven by Krishnavardhan Singh Khachariyawas.

The video that caused trouble for Elvish Yadav

The controversy erupted on Monday after Elvish Yadav shared a video on social media where he was seen travelling in a car driven by Krishnavardhan Singh Khachariyawas, son of former Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas. In the video, a police vehicle could be seen moving in front of Yadav's car. Recording this, the YouTuber claimed that they have got police protection and were being escorted.

In the video, Elvish could also be heard talking to Krishnavardhan about the police escorts. However, the authenticity of his claims could not be verified. The Rajasthan police have asserted that the video is fake and have rejected Elvish's claims.

FIR registered against Elvish Yadav

Speaking to PTI, the Rajasthan police official confirmed that no official security was provided to Elvish Yadav. Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph told the publication, "An FIR has been registered against him in the matter." Additional Commissioner of Police Rameshwar Singh confirmed that police security is provided only as per protocol.