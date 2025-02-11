Former India's Got Latent Panellist Rakhi Sawant Defends Ranveer Allahbadia After His Perverted, Vulgar Comment

India's Got Latent Controversy: The recent episode of the Samay Raina show has run into trouble for a bouquet of reasons. The panellist on the show has courted controversy for racial remarks, insensitive comments on differently abled, sexual inference and incestuous questions. Ranveer Allahbadia, the YouTuber who popularly goes by the name Beer Biceps, caught the major social media attention. The YouTuber asked a question about parental intercourse for which he received major backlash from netizens. While he has been facing widespread criticism, Rakhi Sawant has backed him.

Rakhi Sawant supports Ranveer Allahbadia

Rakhi Sawant is one of the most controversial celebrities infamous for not mincing her words. The actress had been a part of Samay Raina's India's Got Latent as a panellist previously. Following the controversy that has led to several complaints against Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina, Rakhi decided to play the devil's advocate.

Taking to the comment section of a social media post, Rakhi Sawant wrote, “Forgive him yaar. It’s okay happen, sometimes forgive him.🙌 I know he did wrong, but forgive him.” While it is not clear where the actress has dropped the comment, the post is going viral online.

Ranveer Allahbadia apologises for lewd comments made on India's Got Latent

Influencer Ranveer Allahbadia has apologised for his controversial remark that led to many calling for a ban on his podcast and politicians, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and opposition leaders of the state, criticising him for exploiting freedom of speech. On the comedy reality series, popular among today's youth for its edgy bordering on offensive content, Allahbadia asked a question to a contestant on parents and sex, which has been panned by many and led to a BJP functionary lodging a police complaint here against the makers, judges and participants of the show. In an apology video on X on Monday, Allahbadia admitted that his comment was not only inappropriate, but also not funny.