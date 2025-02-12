Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar Buy 3 Luxury Apartments Whopping ₹10.13 Crore In Posh Versova: Report

Actress Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar seem to be expanding their real-estate portfolio as reports suggest that the couple has purchased three swanky new apartments in one of the most upscale localities of Mumbai. The couple has bought the flats in the Versova area of Andheri suburb, which houses several celebrity homes.

Gauahar Khan added 3 luxury apartments to her real-estate portfolio: Reports

According to documents accessed by Square Yards, Gauahar purchased the three apartments in Shiv Kutir Co-operative Housing Society in Versova. The apartments have a carpet area of 3,497 sq ft.

As reported by Free Press Journal, these apartments are located on the 14th and 15th floors of the building. Gauahar and her husband, Zaid, jointly acquired two of the apartments, covering 2,393 sq ft, for ₹7.33 crore. The third apartment, spanning 1,104 sq ft, was registered solely in Gauahar's name for ₹2.80 crore. The purchase also includes three car parking spaces, and the seller of the properties is Kishore Patel.

The couple paid a total stamp duty of ₹57.95 lakh and a registration fee of ₹60,000 for all three apartments. Gauahar benefited from a 1% stamp duty concession offered by the Maharashtra government for properties registered exclusively in a woman's name.

This acquisition comes just two months after Gauahar purchased a new car.

