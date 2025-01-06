Golden Globe Nominee Payal Kapadia Takes The Red Carpet In A Handwoven Jumpsuit | Photos

Golden Globes 2025: The much-awaited Hollywood award show has finally kicked off with its 82nd edition in Beverly Hilton in California. The red carpet has already been rolled out with the nominees, cast, and crew of the best from the world of TV and motion pictures arriving on glory. However, all Indian eyes are on the chance to witness the history maker Payal Kapadia, the first Indian director to be listed for the Golden Globes. Her red carpet appearance ahead of the ceremony makes a bold statement with a cultural flair.

Payal Kapadia opts for an outfit by THIS designer for Golden Globes night

Payal Kapadia wore a stunning black silk jumpsuit by Payal Khandwala, effortlessly merging tradition with modern style. This piece is a part of Khandwala's Autumn-Winter 2024 collection. Made from ethically sourced handwoven matka silk from Eastern India, the jumpsuit honours heritage while embracing modern design. It features brocade accents on the pockets and the designer’s signature loop neck, which drapes uniquely each time it is worn. The flowing silhouette and intricate details reflect Kapadia’s impeccable style and her dedication to ethical and sustainable fashion.

Payal Kapadia | Image: X

As Kapadia graces the red carpet, she showcases the rich legacy of Indian textiles and craftsmanship, making her outfit as iconic as her historic Golden Globe nominations.

Payal Kapadia to create history at 82nd Gloden Globes

Payal Kapadia became the first Indian director to receive a nomination for Best Director (Motion Picture). Her film All We Imagine As Light also earned a nomination for Best Motion Picture (Non-English Language). However, according to the latest update, All We Imagine As Light lost the Golden Globe in this category to France's Emilia Perez.

All We Imagine As Light | Image: X