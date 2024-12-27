Govinda's Wife Sunita Reveals Using Abusive Language With Actor: Gali-galoch Is A Part Of Our Conversation

Veteran actor Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have been happily married for 37 years and are parents to two children, Tina and Yashvardhan. Known for being one of the most loveable pair, both have been spotted sharing deets about their unconventional bond and insights about their journey every now and then. In a recent interview with Hauterrfly, Govinda and his wife yet again reflected on their marriage but this time revealed some surprising and humorous facts about how both interact with each other.

Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja share a playful bond

Recently, Govinda along with his wife and daughter appeared in an interview. When asked about her thoughts on Govinda working with female co-stars, Sunita shared that she and her husband do not have a conventional “husband and wife” relationship. She said, “Aaj tak bhi nhi lagta ki hum husband-wife hai. (Even today, I don’t feel that we’re man and wife.)"

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja | Image: X

Sunita also talked about their light-hearted argument portraying their friendly bond, saying, “Galiya galoch chalti hai humari. (We use abusive language with each other)." She humorously admitted that she often doubts whether Govinda is truly her husband, adding, “Mujhey aaj tak vishwaas nhi hora tu mera pati hai. (I still can’t believe you’re my husband.)"

Sunita Ahuja reveals how she stopped wearing miniskirt after her husband's advice

Sunita also shared a story from her early days of marriage when she switched from wearing miniskirts to sarees to respect Govinda’s mother’s wishes. Speaking on the Time Out with Ankit podcast, she recalled Govinda advising her, “Meri maa ko nahin jamega…Maine bola theek hai saree pehen lete hain ki farak padega. By hook or by crook patana to tha (He said my mother won’t approve. I agreed to wear sarees because it didn’t matter—I had to woo him at any cost)."

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja | Image: X