Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 12:48 IST, January 13th 2025

Has Dhanashree Moved Out Of Yuzvendra's Home Amid Divorce Rumours? New Pics With Mom Sparks Buzz

Dhanashree shared a post on Instagram featuring photos of her along with her mother. Fans are now questioning whether she has moved back to her family home.

Dhanashree with her mother | Image: Instagram

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal are not going out of the headlines anytime soon. Since the rumours of their divorce circulated, due to their unusual activities on social media, it has only followed up a stir. Fueling more to the rumours, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa fame recently shared heartfelt photos with her mother on social media. Fans are now questioning whether she has moved back to her family home amidst the ongoing rumours surrounding her marriage.

Dhanashree Verma shares photos with mother amid ongoing divorce rumours

On Sunday, she shared a post on Instagram featuring photos of herself resting her head on her mother's shoulder, eyes closed, with a serene yet thoughtful expression. Fans have since begun speculating about her relationship with Yuzvendra Chahal. Some believe the photos suggest she may be returning to her parents' home, further fueling rumours about their relationship status. She simply posted a heart emoji as a caption.

One user commented, "Apne ghar chali gai," while another remarked, "I don't know who is at fault, but it's not my place to jump to conclusions or insult anyone in the comments." Another person urged, "Let them handle their personal life, just stop trolling."

Dhanashree Verma slammed trollers for spreading rumours about her marriage

A few days back, Dhanashree recently took to Instagram to strongly deny the rumours about her marriage, labelling them as ‘unfounded’ and ‘untrue.’ She shared that the past few days have been incredibly tough for both her and her family.

Criticising the gossip surrounding her relationship with Chahal, Dhanashree stated that false stories have been used for her character assassination. She assured that the truth would eventually come to light but chose not to explain herself further.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 12:48 IST, January 13th 2025

Recommended

Rohit Sharma to Feature in CT 25, May Retire Before ENG Tests - REPORT
SportFit
play-icon
02:00
Devotees Take Holy Dip in Sangam as 45-Day Religious Gathering Begins
Videos
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: World's Largest Religious Gathering Begins | LIVE
India News
2 Students Injured After Glass Panel Collapses in Kolkata School Buildin
India News
List Of All Squads Announced For CT 2025, Including IND's Probable Side
SportFit
Man Dressed as Firefighter Caught Robbing Victims' Homes as LA Burns
World News
Maha Kumbh 2025: 45-Day Religious Gathering Begins in Prayagraj
India News
play-icon
02:00
Maha Kumbh 2025: Devotees Take Holy Dip At Sangam | Shahi Snan
Videos
Child Tests Positive for HMPV in Puducherry, Undergoing Treatment...
India News
There'll be Price to Pay: Trudeau Ex-Ally Jagmeet Singh on Trump Threat
World News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: