Hip Hop Artist Takes On MTV After 50 Videos Struck Down From YT Over Joke On Hustle Show Judge Ikka

MTV Hustle has been in the news for all the good reasons until #ShameOnMTVHUSTLE started trending on the internet. It all started when YouTuber Rohan Cariappa, a Bengaluru-based Hip-Hop content creator, shared a video in which he pointed out Ikka, a judge, wearing a Harley Davidson jacket on the Royal Enfield-sponsored show. This probably didn't go down well with MTV Hustle and they takedown multiple videos related to the incident from his channel. The incident was highlighted when Rohan himself reported about the incident and claimed that the channel is forcibly shutting down his YouTube channel.

Rohan Carriapa's YouTube channel to shut on December 7

The #ShameOnMTVHUSTLE started trending on Monday after Rohan opened up about the incident on his social media handles. On November 30, he shared a video on X and tagged Royal Enfield saying, "Sorry! Main toh na sehta".

Soon after, he dropped another post in which he tagged YouTube and YouTube India reporting about 50 strickes on his videos. He wrote, "My videos are being unlawfully taken down thanks to these egotistical maniacs heading major companies. Kindly look into it, need your intervention." He also shared a post that reads, "Hustle videos struck down! YouTube might get deleted".

This didn't end her. On Sunday, he took to his Instagram Stories and dropped a video with the caption "50+ Strikes". In the next, he shared a screengrab of his YouTube page that reads, "Your video was removed due to cipyright removal request and your YouTube channel is scheduled to be removed on December 7." The text on his post read, "The channel shuts down on the 7th ... Killswitch aur Danish ke baad mera bhi elimination ho raha hai (I have been eliminated after Killswitch and Danish).”

For the unversed, Danish and Killswitch were contestants in the show.

Internet supports Rohan Carriapa

Soon after he dropped the post, netizens came out in support of the YouTuber and erupted on social media with the hashtag #ShameOnMTVHUSTLE. An X user wrote, "MTV has given more than 50 strikes to Rohan Cariappa’s YouTube channel and his channel is being terminated - just because the makers couldn’t handle some honest criticism! Shame on MTV."

Another wrote, "Whole dhh community stands with @cariappa_rohan We won't let that fake show destroy Dhh #shameonmtvhustle".

"MTV Hustle is playing cheap games now. They've started sending bots. You run a hip-hop show, but you're doing things that go against the spirit of hip-hop. This will not be tolerated", a user wrote.

“@cariappa_rohan's videos ASAP! #ShameonMTVHustle This is so sad #ShameonMTVHustle They don't even know how much his channel has contributed to the hip-hop scene in India," another user expressed disbelief.

It was a fun video that I would have happily taken down: Rohan Carriapa

According to an Instagram page, The Indian Music Diaries, Rohan stated that those were fun videos and that he would have deleted the videos himself had MTV Hustle asked him to. "Apart from that, I had posted 7-8 more videos that praised the show and content and they removed that too," he added.