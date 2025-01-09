I'm Evacuating: Panicked Nora Fatehi Flees Los Angeles Amid 'Crazy Wildfires', Actress Drops Video As Fans Fear Her Safety

Los Angeles Wildfire: The devastating fast-moving fire in the Hollywood Hills led to a state emergency and chaos. The burning flames have destroyed over 1,000 structures and forced over 130,000 residents to evacuate. In the mishap, several celebrities also had to leave their homes amid the catastrophe. A few of them took to their social media handle to confirm they were doing better and also expressed their concern. Earlier, Priyanka Chopra posted a video of the hills on fire at a short distance from her LA mansion raising concern among fans. Now, Nora Fatehi also shared a video while panicking about her situation as she and her team evacuated amid the wildfire.

Nora Fatehi & her team evacuated from Los Angeles hotel due to LA Wildfire

On Thursday, Nora Fatehi took to Instagram stories to post a video where she shared her ordeal and gave an update about her well-being amid the ongoing LA Wildfire.

In the video, she shared the whole incident, “I'm in LA and the wildfires are crazy. I've never seen anything like this. This is insane. We just got an evacuation order like 5 minutes ago. So, I quickly packed all my stuff and I'm evacuating out of here, out of this area.”

While ensuring that she is safe, the Street Dancer 3D actress further added that she is planning to stay near the airport and try to get a flight out as soon as possible. She further said, “I'm going to go near the airport and stay there because I have a flight today and I really hope I can catch it. I hope it doesn't get cancelled because this s**t is scary. I have never experienced this before. I am going to keep you guys updated. Hopefully, I can get out in time. And yeah man, I really hope people in LA are safe”.

Priyanka Chopra raised concern as many celebs lost their residence amid wildfire

Earlier the day, Priyanka Chopra also shared a video from her Los Angeles mansion, showing fires burning on a hillside a few miles from her home. She expressed her concern, saying, “My thoughts are with everyone. I hope we are all able to be safe tonight.” Later, she thanked the rescue workers and fire department for their efforts.