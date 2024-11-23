Imran Khan-Lekha Washington Opt For Old Hollywood Glam As They Pose Together At Red Carpet | WATCH

Imran Khan has been in the headlines ever since he made his presence felt on social media. After missing from the limelight for nine years, the actor has often been spotted with his girlfriend Lekha Washington. The couple were recently spotted at an fashion event.

Viral clip of Imran Khan-Lekha Wasghington at fashion event

Imran Khan and Lekha Washington who get snapped in rare occasions were spotted at 90th anniversary celebration of the Italian luxury brand. The video of the couple has now gone viral and fans took to comment section to shower them with love. One user wrote, “I like this guy, somehow I feel he’s an honest human just like Aamir Khan’s son”. Another user wrote, “His girlfriend is cute”. “Lekha looks stunning”, wrote the third user.

Imran Khan-Lekha Washington relationship timeline

After years of speculation about his relationship with Lekha Washington, Imran Khan finally came out with the truth in March this year. In an interview, the actor revealed that he has been dating Lekha since 2020. For good measure, he added that he came close to Lekha only during the pandemic, 1 and a half years after his divorce from his ex-wife Avantika.

File photo of Lekha Washington and Imran Khan | Soure: Instagram

In a conversation with Vogue India, Imran spoke about her relationship with Lekha for the first time. The actor said, “The speculation that I’m romantically involved with Lekha Washington is true. I’m divorced and have been separated since February 2019.” He added that he was addressing the topic merely to save themselves from the hate speech directed at him and his girlfriend. “There’s this narrative of Lekha being a homewrecker, which infuriates me because not only is it misogynistic but it also takes away my agency as an individual.”