India's Got Latent Row: Raghu Ram Shrugs Responsibility For Using Abusive Language On Show, Tells Cops 'Samay Should've...'

Raghu Ram appeared as a panellist on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent and was summoned by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell on February 13. This comes amid the latest controversy surrounding the episode featuring 'BeerBiceps' Ranveer Allahbadia which sparked nationwide outrage. During his appearance, Raghu Ram told the Cyber cell officials that Samay Raina should have edited the ‘vulgar’ portions or parts with ‘abusive words’ from the show.

What did Raghu Ram tell Cyber cell?

As a part of the enquiry on Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia, the Maharashtra Cyber cell is investigating all 18 episodes of India's Got Latent. AIB fame Raghu Ram was also called for questioning and he seemingly shrugged off responsibility for the matter. Sources have told Republic that the actor told the officials that it was Samay's responsibility to edit the show.

A file photo of Ranveer Allahbadia | Image: X

Raghu Ram also shared that he ‘regrets’ using abusive language on the show. Sources in the know have informed that the actor confessed that abusive words ‘came out from his mouth in the flow' and that he did not intend to hurt anyone by his actions. The Roadies fame pinned major blame on Samay Raina for not editing the objectionable things from the episode.

Summons issued for Ranveer Allahbadia while he goes underground

Mumbai Police have asked podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia to appear before them on Saturday as part of a probe into his controversial remarks on a YouTube show, as he did not turn up during the day. Teams of Mumbai and Assam police on Friday visited his residence here but found the flat locked, an official said. Crass remarks by Allahbadia, popular on YouTube for his BeerBiceps channel, about parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina's now-deleted YouTube show India's Got Latent has sparked massive outrage, leading to complaints from several persons. "The Mumbai police, who have initiated an inquiry in connection with Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial remarks, on Friday went to his flat in Versova area but found it locked," an official said.

