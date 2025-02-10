India's Got Latent Controversy Grows Bigger, 'Obscenity' Complaints Against Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Rebel Kid

India's Got Latent Controversy: A row blew up on Sunday when a certain section of social media users called out the roast comedy show India's Got Latent hosted by comedian Samay Raina and featuring YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka Beer Biceps, Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Makhija aka Rebel Kid and Jaspreet Singh for “obscene” commentary on wide-ranging subjects like sex, racism, incest and much more in the name of “comedy”.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has taken cognizance of the matter and a complaint has been filed with the Mumbai Commissioner against makers and organisers of YouTube show India's Got Latent, host Samay, and panelists Apoorva and YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia aka Beer Biceps. Meanwhile, calls to boycott the shows and "influencers" who are spreading "obscene" content online in the name of "comedy" are also facing boycott calls. Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Maharashtra said that freedom of speech has been misused and action will be taken in the matter.

India's Got Latent episode featuring Samay Raina and

Hindu IT Cell lodges complaint against Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia

Lewd questions, "racist" remarks, sexual jokes and objectification sparked major concern online. Hours after the social media outrage, the Hindu IT cell filed an official complaint against Samay and Ranveer. India's Got Latent has long been associated with objectionable humour, with Samay, guest panelists and some participants being accused of taking sexualisation of genders, objectification of women and racism to newer heights, all in the name of mockery.

The Rebel Kid's vagina joke infuriates netizens

