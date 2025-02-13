India's Got Latent Panelist Maheep Singh Trolled For Sleazy 'Mummy Kaise Hai' Catchphrase: Sikh Ho Kar Bhi...

While a full-blown controversy may have followed in the wake of Ranveer Allahbadia's joke about "parents having sex" on the controversial episode of India's Got Latent, many on social media are bashing other comedians for their ‘pervert’ jokes under the name of comedy. Now, Maheep Singh, who was a panellist on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent comes on the radar as his 'cheap and vulgar' jokes on someone's mom on a parody once again getting brutally backlashed online.

What is Maheep Singh’s 'Mummy Kaise Hai' catchphrase controversy?

Comedian Maheep Singh is known for his "Mummy kaisi hai" joke, which went viral in the past. While some find it amusing, others consider it offensive.

In an old stand-up video, an audience member asked Comedian, "Mummy kaisi hai?" Maheep responded, "Yaar teri mummy na okay okay hai, matlab aisi nahi hai jaisa suna tha. Par jaisi bhi hai na, kal tak ghar ajayegi, theek hai?"

Later in the video, as Maheep sipped water, someone remarked, "Paani pilo mar jaoge." Maheep replied, "Mar gaya to teri maa vidhva (widow) ho jaegi."

These remarks drew heavy criticism on social media, with many condemning his jokes as inappropriate. Amid the recent controversy, netizens once again trolling him for his remarks as the video resurfaces. One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “Sikh ho kar bhi aysi baate karte hue sharam nhi aati.” Another commented, “Now he will learn some lesson.” A third added, “This is neither cool nor funny... And of course, it’s not even remotely close to comedy.... It’s a pity people are laughing at this. Very, very few can do clean comedy.”

Maheep Singh is not alone in facing backlash. An old video of Kapil Sharma, where he made a reference to his parents having sex, has also resurfaced and drawn criticism.

Kapil Sharma's sexual joke on his comedy show resurfaces

Amid criticism of Ranveer Allahbadia's sexual joke, a clip from Kapil Sharma's show has resurfaced, where he hinted at parents engaging in sex. Many social media users questioned how such a "joke" was allowed to air on national television.

In the episode, Kapil joked about children waking up as early as 4 am to watch a cricket match. He said, “Cricket ka match shuru hona tha 4 baje, aur phir yeh maa baap ki kabaddi dekh ke so jaate hai (the match was to start at 4 am, so they watch their parents’ kabaddi and go back to sleep)," which drew laughter from the audience.