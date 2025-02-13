Search icon
Published 13:58 IST, February 13th 2025

India's Got Latent Row: Samay Raina To Rush Back To India From US Over Summons In Obscenity Cases, Request For Delay Denied

Reportedly, Samay urged that he be given time till mid-March to make an in-person appearance in the obscenity cases filed against him and others.

Samay Raina has received summons over alleged obscenity in India's Got Latent | Image: Republic

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has called in YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and several others for questioning following the controversy surrounding India's Got Latent show. Some remarks made on the show were deemed derogatory and vulgar by a section of social media users, resulting in a full-blown row which also resulted in Samay taking down all Latent episodes from his channel.

Currently, Samay is in the US for his Samay Raina Unfiltered tour. However, he may have to take time out from his work schedule for an appearance before the authorities.

Samay Raina is the host and creator of India's Got Latent | Image: Samay Raina/Instagram

Samay's request for a delayed appearance over summons denied 

Reportedly, Samay urged that he be given time till mid-March to make an in-person appearance in the obscenity cases filed against him and others. However, the Mumbai Cyber Cell has denied his requests and asked to appear before it on February 18 and get back to his US shows later.

Samay Raina's India's Got Latent aired in June 2024 | Image: Instagram

Samay's US and Canada tour began on February 5 and will conclude on March 2.  

Samay apologises, takes down Latent episodes

Comedian Samay Raina on Wednesday said he has removed all episodes of India's Got Latent from his YouTube channel, days after the show landed in a controversy over a remark by influencer Ranveer Allahbadia. In his first response since the controversy erupted earlier this week, Samay said he will fully cooperate with all the investigating agencies in their probe.

"Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all 'India's Got Latent' videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you," Raina, 27, posted on X. There have also been media reports that Samay's stand-up shows in Ahmedabad and Surat have been canceled. 

Updated 13:58 IST, February 13th 2025

