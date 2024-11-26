Inside Badshah-owned 9,000-sq-foot Hybrid Bar & Lounge Seville In Chandigarh's Sector 26 | PHOTOS

In December 2023, Badshah backed not one but three restaurants in his hometown Chandigarh. The singer-rapper launched the three establishments which are housed in a large 9,000-square-foot building in Chandigarh’s affluent Sector 26 area. The restaurants are: Sago Spice Symphony, Seville, and Sidera which are co-owned by Babita Puri Gupta and Udayveer Gupta. Badshah-owned bar Seville made headlines after a low-intensity explosion occurred outside the premises on Tuesday. Police officials have confirmed that no loss of life or damage to property was reported in the incident.

Badshah's hybrid bar Seville brings Western Europe to Chandigarh

Located in sector 26 in Chandigarh, Seville is one of three establishments owned by the rapper. The bar boasts a speciality of two cuisines- Lebanese and Continental. The menu features a wide range of dishes and beverages from Western Europe. Some of the hit items on the menu are- Wild Mushroom With Cream Cheese Dimsum, Edamame Truffle Rice & Burnt Garlic Sauce, and Chicken Krapow Bowl.

Seville offers a variety of European delights | Image: Seville/Instagram

The place is an ideal location for evening parties | Image: Seville/Instagram

Badshah himself also performs ocassionally at the bar | Image: Seville/Instagram

In essence, Seville promises its customers an ‘Escape to Western Europe with our multi-cuisine bar and lounge experience'. The location is one of Chandigarh's go-to spots to host birthday parties or other intimate gatherings. The bar is also a must-go-to party place where DJs including Badshah himself are known to play for the crowd on various occasions.

Inside Badshah-owned bar Seville

While the food and vibe of Seville are the star attractions, the interior is also note-worthy. The venue features a wood-carved mural that highlights the neutral colour schemes. It has a rustic wooden chandelier, a lighted open-to-sky roof, and mosaic flooring. The elegantly lit restaurant makes it an Insta-worthy location during the day and a party hub in the evenings. As per food intermediaries apps, food and beverages order for two people at Seville costs an approximate of ₹2500.

Seville is one of the most pictureque locations in the city | Image: Seville/Instagram





Amply lit the place is reported to be a good hangout spot for friends | Image: Seville/Instagram

Seville offers both indoors and outdoor seating options | Image: Seville/Instagram