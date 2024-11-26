Search icon
Published 11:33 IST, November 26th 2024

Inside Badshah-owned 9,000-sq-foot Hybrid Bar & Lounge Seville In Chandigarh's Sector 26 | PHOTOS

Singer-rapper Badshah backed three Chandigarh restaurants in 2023, one of which- Seville, outside which a low-intensity explosion occurred on November 26.

Badshah launched his bar Seville in December 2023 | Image: Seville/Instagram

In December 2023, Badshah backed not one but three restaurants in his hometown Chandigarh. The singer-rapper launched the three establishments which are housed in a large 9,000-square-foot building in Chandigarh’s affluent Sector 26 area. The restaurants are: Sago Spice Symphony, Seville, and Sidera which are co-owned by Babita Puri Gupta and Udayveer Gupta. Badshah-owned bar Seville made headlines after a low-intensity explosion occurred outside the premises on Tuesday. Police officials have confirmed that no loss of life or damage to property was reported in the incident.

Badshah's hybrid bar Seville brings Western Europe to Chandigarh 

Located in sector 26 in Chandigarh, Seville is one of three establishments owned by the rapper. The bar boasts a speciality of two cuisines- Lebanese and Continental. The menu features a wide range of dishes and beverages from Western Europe. Some of the hit items on the menu are- Wild Mushroom With Cream Cheese Dimsum, Edamame Truffle Rice & Burnt Garlic Sauce, and Chicken Krapow Bowl.

Seville offers a variety of European delights | Image: Seville/Instagram
The place is an ideal location for evening parties | Image: Seville/Instagram
Badshah himself also performs ocassionally at the bar | Image: Seville/Instagram

In essence, Seville promises its customers an ‘Escape to Western Europe with our multi-cuisine bar and lounge experience'. The location is one of Chandigarh's go-to spots to host birthday parties or other intimate gatherings. The bar is also a must-go-to party place where DJs including Badshah himself are known to play for the crowd on various occasions.

Inside Badshah-owned bar Seville 

While the food and vibe of Seville are the star attractions, the interior is also note-worthy. The venue features a wood-carved mural that highlights the neutral colour schemes. It has a rustic wooden chandelier, a lighted open-to-sky roof, and mosaic flooring. The elegantly lit restaurant makes it an Insta-worthy location during the day and a party hub in the evenings. As per food intermediaries apps, food and beverages order for two people at Seville costs an approximate of ₹2500.

Seville is one of the most pictureque locations in the city | Image: Seville/Instagram


 

Seville is one of the most pictureque locations in the city | Image: Seville/Instagram
Amply lit the place is reported to be a good hangout spot for friends |  Image: Seville/Instagram
Seville offers both indoors and outdoor seating options | Image: Seville/Instagram

During the launch of the establishments, Badshah had said in a statement, "My love for gastronomy has been a long-standing one and one of my biggest passions after music is food. I’m extremely excited to embark on this brand-new journey and spearhead it from a city that has given me so much and made me who I am today. The brand’s vision is to indulge culinary aficionados seeking an out-of-the-ordinary gastronomical experience. Traditionally homegrown at its core, but globally experimentative in spirit, the offering is poised to be rich, deep and varied as we aim to blend tradition with modernity.”

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 11:33 IST, November 26th 2024

