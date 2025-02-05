Published 13:11 IST, February 5th 2025
Inside Shark Tank's Anupam Mittal’s ₹15 Crore Plush House In South Mumbai - Lush Terrace, Arabian Sea View And More
Anupam Mittal resides in a luxurious South Mumbai home located in the Mehr-Naz housing society, Cuff Parade, reportedly valued at ₹15 crore.
Anupam Mittal, one of India’s leading entrepreneurs, has been the most-loved judge on Shark Tank since its first season. As the founder and CEO of People Group and Shaadi.com, he has set high standards with his business ventures, investments, and professional accomplishments. With a net worth of approximately ₹185 crore, his lavish lifestyle showcases his extraordinary taste.
Inside Anupam Mittal’s ₹15 crore house in south mumbai
Anupam Mittal resides in a luxurious South Mumbai home located in the Mehr-Naz housing society, Cuff Parade, reportedly valued at ₹15 crore. The house features a grand living room, a peaceful terrace, and a vibrant green garden. He shares this elegant space with his wife, model Aanchal Kumar, and their daughter, Alyssa. His impressive collection of possessions and refined taste reflect his ‘shark’ lifestyle.
The house boasts exquisite decor and furniture. The sitting area includes a large television, comfortable sofas, a wooden coffee table, and elegant curtains that enhance the warm tones of the interiors.
With its spacious living areas, sophisticated interiors, intricate wallpapers, and a roomy deck, this magnificent home provides breathtaking views of the Mumbai skyline.
From an exquisite living room to an Arabian sea view, Shark Tank India judge’s house is no less than a paradise
While Anupam’s Instagram showcases Shark Tank posts and reels, fans get a sneak peek into their living room’s ambience through his wife’s updates. The room features a stunning mirror, a wooden table, and high chairs, all arranged to enhance the spacious and luxurious feel.
Anupam Mittal’s South Bombay home offers breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea, creating a serene paradise. The sitting area includes a large television, cosy sofas, a wooden coffee table, and elegant curtains that complement the home’s warm tones.
The rooftop terrace, adorned with lush greenery and stylish décor, provides the perfect setting for enjoying city views. It serves as a favourite spot for workouts and hosting celebrations for festivals, birthdays, anniversaries, and other special occasions. Both Anupam and his wife are fitness enthusiasts, and their home gym is equipped with everything needed for invigorating workouts.
