Published 17:36 IST, February 2nd 2025

Internet Disgusted Twice Over As Abhijeet Bhattacharya Calls Udit Narayan 'Khiladi' For Kissing Female Fan

Abhijeet Bhattacharya posted a video from their live performance and captioned it #Khiladi. This followed the viral incident of Udit Narayan kissing female fan.

Udit Narayan kisses fan | Image: X

Singer Udit Narayan has been making headlines after videos of him kissing female fans during a live concert went viral. While internet users have been sharing their thoughts on the incident, singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya dropped a video with Narayan making the situation more bizarre.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya calls Udit Narayan ‘Khiladi’ after kissing video goes viral

Abhijeet  Bhattacharya posted a video from their live performance of the song 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari'. This followed the viral incident of Udit Narayan kissing female fans, which drew widespread attention on social media. In the post, Bhattacharya captioned the video with "#YehKhiladiMianAnari" accompanied by a laughing emoji and another emoji depicting someone smashing their head.

In the comments section, Bhattacharya added, "Mera Khiladi dost." This sparked a wave of criticism. One user commented, “90s singers, why so tharki bro.” Another wrote, “Shameful act.” A third remarked, “Another jobless trying to get fame.”

Udit Narayan reacts to viral video of him kissing a fan

Reacting to the incident, the veteran artist Udit Narayan asserted that he has always met his fans with respect. He shared that he always bows down to them with folded hands to express gratitude. He quoted his 46-year career in Bollywood and stressed that he has always had a clean, down-to-earth image, far from the one being pushed on social media right now.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 17:46 IST, February 2nd 2025

