Is Diljit Dosanjh Collaborating With Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir For His Next Project? Viral Photos Suggest So

Hania Aamir has been ruling hearts globally with her bubbly personality. The more she is known for her role in Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, the Pakistani actress also admires Bollywood and works with Diljit Dosanjh. Fans of the duo have dug up two pictures from London, and reportedly, they are shooting for something special. However, neither Hania nor Diljit has given any confirmation about the same.

What’s cooking between Diljit Dosanjh and Pakistani actress Hania Aamir? Netizen’s asked

On Monday, Diljit shared a few photos on Instagram, showcasing his stylish look in black trousers, a hoodie, a red jacket, and a red-and-white cap. Along with these, he also shared a picturesque view featuring tall trees, a calm lake, and a forest. Shortly after, Pakistani actor Hania Aamir shared a picture on her Instagram story from what appeared to be the same location, captioning it, “What in the evermore is this.” Evermore is a Taylor Swift album that features similar landscapes on its cover.

Reddit users quickly noticed the similarity between the locations, leading to speculation about a possible collaboration between Diljit and Hania in the UK. A fan suggested, “They might be shooting for Diljit’s new music video, Water.” Another wrote, “It should be Sardaar Ji 3.” A third added, “She is in Sardaar Ji 3 with Diljit and Neeru Bajwa.” While there is no confirmation of a joint project, fans are eager to see them working together.

Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming projects