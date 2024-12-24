Is Shaan Safe? Visuals Of Fire-Engulfed Building Of Singer Leaves Fans Worried, Here's What We Know

Singer Shaan's Residence Fire News: A massive fire broke out late Monday night at the Bandra residence of Bollywood playback singer Shaan, causing panic among him and his family. The fire spread through the house, filling the building with thick smoke. A video has now emerged showing the Chand Sifarish singer escaping the incident.

Fire breaks out at building housing singer Shaan's apartment in Bandra

The fire broke out midnight Tuesday in a residential building in Bandra, Mumbai, which reportedly includes singer Shaan's apartment.

The fire started at around 1 am in a flat on the sixth floor of the Fortune Enclave building in Bandra (West), according to a civic official quoted in a PTI news report.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze after nearly two-and-a-half hours of effort. Footage showed smoke billowing from the window of an apartment.

An 80-year-old woman, Sira Paryani, was found unconscious on the eighth floor. She was taken to Bhabha Hospital, where her condition was reported as stable, another civic official confirmed. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Is singer Shaan safe from the incident?

Since the news broke, Fans have been concerned about Shaan and his family's safety. Messages of support have poured in, with many urging authorities to conduct thorough safety checks in residential buildings across the city. Singer Shaan has not yet made a public statement about the incident.

Reports suggest that Shaan and his family were at home during the fire, but fortunately, no injuries were reported. Upon receiving the information, local Mumbai police and firefighters quickly arrived at the scene to control the blaze.

A video is also going viral in which Shaan and his wife are near the fire brigade, outside the affected area. Meanwhile, neighbours and local residents gathered outside the building as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.