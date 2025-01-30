Search icon
Published 20:34 IST, January 30th 2025

Justin Bieber Appears 'Distressed' During Solo Outing Amid Rumours Of Separation From Wife Hailey Bieber

Justin also attempted to debunk rumours of marital woes between him and his wife Hailey after setting the record straight about unfollowing her on Instagram.

Justin and Hailey Bieber married in 2019 | Image: X

Since late last year, netizens have been speculating about a rift in Justin and Hailey Bieber's relationship. The couple secretly tied the knot in a New York courthouse in 2018 and later at a lavish ceremony, in the presence of their friends and family members. They also share a baby boy named Jack Blues Bieber, born to them last year in August. Amid rumours of a strain in their marriage, the Baby singer stepped out in NYC, worrying some over his health.

Justin Bieber snapped in New York City | Image: X

Justin Bieber steps out solo in NYC

Bieber was dressed in an oversized yellow hoodie and cargo pants during his most recent outing without Hailey. Many on social media commented that he was looking tense and "hollow-eyed". "What's distressing him," questioned one. Another one asked, "Is he well? Doesn't look though."

Justin Bieber got married in 2018 in a courthouse | Image: X

Last week, the couple was also snapped enjoying dinner in the city. Amid rumours that their marriage was on the rocks, Justin and Hailey put up a united front, indirectly addressing separation hearsay. Of late, sources in the know have also claimed that Hailey has been putting up with Justin's "unacceptable behaviour" for a long time and is being goaded by her friends to "break it off".  

Did Justin unfollow Hailey on Instagram?

Last week, Justin also attempted to debunk rumours of marital woes between him and his wife Hailey after setting the record straight about unfollowing her on Instagram. When searching for Hailey's account under Justin's following list, it returns with "no users found".

Justin and Hailey's baby boy was born in August last year | Image: X

Hailey, 28, is still following her husband Justin. The singer previously unfollowed his father-in-law Stephen Baldwin. However, amid speculation, Justin shared that someone used his phone to unfollow Hailey from his Instagram handle. 

Updated 20:34 IST, January 30th 2025

