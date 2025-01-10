Justin Bieber's Iconic Song Baby Gets A Qawwali Twist, Pakistani Group Wows Audience With Unexpected Fusion | Watch

Canadian singer Justin Bieber’s chart-topping hit Baby was recently transformed into a qawwali at a university event in Lahore, Pakistan. Performed during a qawwali night on campus, the rendition has gone viral on social media, receiving widespread praise for merging pop culture with Sufi musical traditions.

Recently, a video has been making rounds on the internet. In the video few musical artists from Pakistan recreated their version of Justin Beiber’s song Baby.

This unique fusion brought cultural richness by incorporating traditional instruments such as the harmonium and tabla, paired with Sufi-style vocals. The qawwali rendition has gone viral on social media, drawing mixed reactions, some appreciated the recreation, while others criticised the group.

Netizens seem surprised by the Qawwali twist to Justin Beiber’s Baby song

Reacting to the viral video, a user commented, "Waah, vibe toh hai." Another said, "Waiting for Beiber singing Naseebo in Toronto concert." Some users also demanded justice for Justin Bieber. "Justin Bieber is begging for justice in corner" read a comment. Another wrote, "Oh my oh my Bieber where r u???"

The people who were present during the performance at the university lauded the song. "This was an amazing experience. It shows how music can transcend borders and bring different cultures together," a student reportedly said.