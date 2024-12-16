Keerthy Suresh, Antony Thattil's Christian Wedding Photos Are Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Keerthy Suresh Wedding Photos: After sharing glimpses from her traditional South Indian wedding ceremony, baby John actress Keerthy Suresh shared glimpses of her fairytale Christian wedding with businessman Antony Thattil. For her second wedding, Keerthy stunned in a classic white gown designed by Zuhair Murad, Antony complemented her in a white suit as he looked dapper by his beautiful bride. Photos from the newlyweds' white wedding have gone viral on social media.

Keerthy Suresh tied the knot in Goa | Image: Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

Keerthy and Antony share a passionate kiss in wedding photos

The actress' Christian wedding turned out to be as stunning as her traditional Hindu ceremony. For her second marriage ceremony, Keerthy wore a halterneck white gown with lace applique work. It was a royal bride's dream come true for the Klaki 2898 AD star as she looked straight out of a dream in the flowy wedding attire. Popular filmmaker G Suresh Kumar walked her daughter down the aisle.

Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil wed in Goa in Hindu and Christian wedding ceremonies | Image: Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

In photos from the wedding, Keerthy and Antony sealed their love with a passionate kiss. Another image shows the groom arriving at the altar in a convertible as the guests cheered on. Post the wedding, the couple indulged in star-gazing and also celebrated the occasion at a bash.

Keerthy all set to feature in Baby John

December is all the more special for Keerthy Suresh as she is set to make her Bollywood debut with Baby John, co-starring Varun Dhawan and Wamiqa Gabbi. The action film, which is a remake of Thalapathy Vijay's blockbuster Theri (2016), will release nationwide on December 25. It is directed by A Kaleeswaran.

Varun Dhawan in a still from Baby John | Image: X