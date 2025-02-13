Published 23:26 IST, February 13th 2025
Kriti Sanon Shares Blush Moment As Rumoured Beau Kabir Pulls Her Close In Viral Clip Fans Ask ‘When Are They Getting Married'
Kriti Sanon and Kabir were recently seen together at a friend's wedding in Bengaluru, and their chemistry is undeniable making people buzz about wedding bells.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Share
Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon and her boyfriend Kabir Bahia appear ready to make their relationship official. The couple was recently seen together at a friend's wedding in Bengaluru, and in a now-viral blurry video, their chemistry is undeniable making people buzz about wedding bells.
Is Kriti Sanon getting married? Netizens speculate after the heartwarming video went viral
In the now-viral video, Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia are seen matching in black. The couple was seen engaged in some conversation as they attended the wedding together. When guests approached them at the event, Kabir romantically held the Bhediya actress close.
Kriti's sister, Nupur Sanon, and her boyfriend, singer Stebin Ben, were also at the wedding. The videos quickly went viral, with netizens unable to stop adoring the couple's sweet moment. One user commented on Reddit, “When are they getting married? I can’t wait now.” Another added, “That height difference is so hot!! Good for her.” A third user wrote, “This is so good, I am happy for her.”
Kriti Sanon and rumored beau Kabir Bahia twin in black
On Wednesday, Kriti and Kabir were seen flying out of Mumbai together. Although they avoided posing for the paparazzi, the photographers managed to capture a shot of them. On Friday, the pair was spotted on a cosy date night in the city.
When they noticed the photographers, Kabir became visibly shy and tried to hide his face, but it didn’t work. While neither Kriti nor Kabir has officially confirmed their relationship, their public outings and viral photos on social media continue to fuel speculation.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 23:26 IST, February 13th 2025