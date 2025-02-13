Kriti Sanon Shares Blush Moment As Rumoured Beau Kabir Pulls Her Close In Viral Clip Fans Ask ‘When Are They Getting Married'

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon and her boyfriend Kabir Bahia appear ready to make their relationship official. The couple was recently seen together at a friend's wedding in Bengaluru, and in a now-viral blurry video, their chemistry is undeniable making people buzz about wedding bells.

Is Kriti Sanon getting married? Netizens speculate after the heartwarming video went viral

In the now-viral video, Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia are seen matching in black. The couple was seen engaged in some conversation as they attended the wedding together. When guests approached them at the event, Kabir romantically held the Bhediya actress close.

Kriti's sister, Nupur Sanon, and her boyfriend, singer Stebin Ben, were also at the wedding. The videos quickly went viral, with netizens unable to stop adoring the couple's sweet moment. One user commented on Reddit, “When are they getting married? I can’t wait now.” Another added, “That height difference is so hot!! Good for her.” A third user wrote, “This is so good, I am happy for her.”

Kriti Sanon and rumored beau Kabir Bahia twin in black

On Wednesday, Kriti and Kabir were seen flying out of Mumbai together. Although they avoided posing for the paparazzi, the photographers managed to capture a shot of them. On Friday, the pair was spotted on a cosy date night in the city.