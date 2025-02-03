Lavanya Chowdary-Raj Tarun Controversy: YouTuber Mastan Sai Arrested, Hundreds Of Private Videos Of Girls Found

Exes Lavanya Chowdary and Raj Tarun's relationship took a turn for the worse when their fallout became public. Lavanya had accused Raj Tarun of cheating her on the pretext of marriage among other serious allegations of forcing her to abort their child and infidelity. As the case was legal, Lavanya testified against YouTuber Mastan Sai, claiming he was the reason behind her split with Raj. Now, the Narsingi Police in Hyderabad have arrested Sai, and reportedly, hundreds of private videos of women have been found in his possession.

Lavanya Chowdary and Raj Tarun dated for many years | Image: X

Police nabs YouTuber, private videos of girls found in his possession

In her statement to the police, Lavanya Chowdary had accused Mastan Sai of recording private videos of girls and blackmailing them. She also claimed that he had recorded her private videos as well. According to a report in RTV, the police have found hundreds of videos in a hard disk which was handed over to them by Lavanya. While RTV's report claims that there are more than 300 videos, Telugu Scribe has posted that there are 200 clips with Mastan.

YouTuber Mastan Sai (R) has been nabbed by the police | Image: X



According to a report, Mastan said that there were no videos on his hard disk and that Lavanya had deliberately implicated him in this case.

How Lavanya and Raj Tarun's relationship turned ugly in public

Last year, Lavanya had filed a case against Raj Traun and accused him of cheating her under the guise of marriage. She also claimed that she was forced to abort a child, and he cheated on her with his co-star, Malvi Malhotra. Malvi and Raj denied being with each other during the press of their movie Tiragabadara Saami.

Raj Tarun and Malvi Malhotra at film event | Image: Instagram