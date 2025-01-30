Meet Ibrahim Ali Khan, Pataudi Prince Stepping Into Bollywood With 3 Films: Family, Career, Dating History, Leading Ladies

Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Rao, has kept fans eagerly awaiting his debut on the big screen for a long time. After working behind the scenes in films for a few years, the Pataudi prince is finally set to make a flashy appearance on the silver screen. Dharma Productions has finally launched the young actor with his debut film, Sarzameen. Ibrahim shared his portfolio pictures on Instagram, along with some details about the film and his journey in the industry.

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s family, career

Ibrahim Ali Khan was born on March 5, 2001, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, into the prestigious Pataudi family. He is the son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Rao, with an elder sister, Sara Ali Khan. Ibrahim attended Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai, later studied at a boarding school in London, and also trained at the New York Film Academy. He began his career as a child actor and worked as an assistant director on the films Tashan (2008) and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023).

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s upcoming films and leading ladies

He is set to make his Bollywood debut with multiple films including Naadaniyaan and Diler, Sarzameen. According to reports, in Diler, a sports drama, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sreeleela will star together. This marks both Ibrahim's and Sreeleela's first appearances in Bollywood and Hindi cinema, respectively.

Additionally, Ibrahim is stepping into the romantic comedy genre with Naadaniyaan, a vibrant love story alongside Khushi Kapoor. The film, produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and directed by Shauna Gautam, is expected to be released on Netflix in the first half of 2025. In Sarzameen, Ibrahim will share the screen with Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Ibrahim Ali Khan's dating history

Ibrahim Ali Khan is rumoured to be dating Palak Tiwari. They have attended many movie premieres, concerts, and Diwali parties together. Despite this, both have denied the speculations, maintaining that they are merely friends.