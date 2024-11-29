Search icon
Published 22:48 IST, November 29th 2024

Meet Samantha's Family: Anglo-Indian Father, Syrian Malayali Mother And Two Elder Brothers

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was born on April 28, 1987, to Joseph Prabhu and Ninette Prabhu. Her father was a Telugu Anglo-Indian, while her mother is Syrian Malayali.

On 29 November, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a heartfelt note on Instagram about her father, Joseph Prabhu, who passed away earlier today. The cause of his death remains undisclosed. This news has left fans stunned, especially as it follows Samantha’s recent interview where she opened up about her relationship with her father. Despite her challenges, little is known about her family background.

Meet Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s family

Pushpa fame Samantha Ruth Prabhu was born on April 28, 1987, to Joseph Prabhu and Ninette Prabhu. Her father is a Telugu Anglo-Indian, while her mother is a Syrian Malayali. She grew up in the Pallavaram neighbourhood of Chennai, Tamil Nadu, as the youngest in her family, alongside her two elder brothers, Jonathan and David. Although there is no official information about their professions, the brothers are often seen with her at public events. Both Jonathan and David are married, with David tying the knot in September 2024.

Samantha attended David’s wedding at the scenic Lake Geneva in Wisconsin and shared beautiful moments from the ceremony on social media. She has frequently expressed gratitude for her family's support throughout her demanding career in the entertainment industry. However, her family faced challenges, particularly when her father took time to come to terms with her divorce.

When Samantha spoke about her relationship with her father

Last week, the Citadel Honey Bunny actress opened up about her bond with her father during an interview. She shared a rare insight into their ‘strained’ relationship, revealing how it contributed to her struggles with validation and insecurity.

Speaking with Galatta Plus, Samantha explained, “Growing up, I constantly had to fight for validation. My father, like many Indian parents, thought he was protecting me.” Reflecting on his approach, she recounted, “He once told me, ‘You’re not that smart. It’s just the standard of Indian education that allows someone like you to get a first rank.’ Hearing that as a child, I genuinely believed for a long time that I wasn’t smart or good enough.” Moreover, the reason for her father’s death is still not out.

Updated 22:48 IST, November 29th 2024

