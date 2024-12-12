Meet Shreya Ghoshal's Husband Who Is Twice As Rich As Her, Heads ₹1400 Crore Business

Sooseki singer Shreya Ghoshal has often been in the headlines due to her superhit songs. She has been the voice behind almost every chart-topper track for a decade now. However, her personal life has attracted attention recently. Hasi singer married her childhood sweetheart, Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya, after being in a 10-year relationship. The couple tied the knot in a private Hindu Bengali ceremony on February 5, 2015, and welcomed a baby boy in 2021. Despite maintaining a low-key lifestyle, it is notable that Shiladitya’s net worth is reportedly 600% higher than Shreya’s.

Meet Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya, Shreya Ghoshal’s husband who is the global head of Truecaller

Shreya Ghoshal's husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya is the global head at Truecaller, the leading smartphone app for Caller ID and spam blocking. He has held this position for Truecaller for Business since April 2022. Truecaller, a Swedish company based in Stockholm and founded in 2009, reported a total revenue of SEK 1,740.4 (approximately ₹1406 crore) for January to December 2023, according to its annual report, as cited by GQ. Zee Business notes that India remained a major market for Truecaller in FY23, contributing 75.8% of the app’s total net sales.

Shreya Ghoshal with husband | Image: X

As per reports, Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya specialises in business development, mobile applications, software project management, product management, and automation systems integration, as mentioned on his LinkedIn profile. A consumer web and mobile technology enthusiast, he previously worked at CleverTap, a California-based SaaS company, where he served as Director of Sales and later as Vice President of Sales. He holds a BE in Electronics from Mumbai University.

Shreya Ghoshal’s net worth

On the other side, Shreya Ghoshal began her Bollywood playback singing career with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas. Her discography features popular tracks like Chikni Chameli (Agneepath) and Yeh Ishq Haaye (Jab We Met).

Shreya Ghoshal with husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya and child | Image: X