Mika Singh Sides With Diljit Dosanjh Amid Ranveer Allahbadia's Lewd Remark Controversy: Jab Singers Ko Notice Milte Hai...

Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia landed in hot water for the latest episode of India’s Got Latent. Although YouTube removed the episode during the controversy, the situation remains tense as the police investigation continues. Apoorva Mukhija and Ashish Chanchlani also became entangled in legal troubles over the same episode. Amid this, Mika Singh stepped forward to defend singers like Diljit Dosanjh, who faced legal issues for expressing their creativity without resorting to vulgarity.

Mika Singh's reaction to India's Got Latent controversy

The veteran Bollywood singer shared a long video stating his opinion on the controversy. In the video, Pushpa Pushpa singer pointed out the bad language content promotion, “There's this controversy surrounding Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia, and I watched that episode too. The language was awful, truly bizarre—just terrible insults. They're saying anything. The poor audience is enjoying it. I'm sure they have a lot of fans, and their fans probably like the show. But this show should be for those who enjoy it. Sometimes, you come across a reel or YouTube video and find an episode full of bad language. There was even a girl in it, and she was using terrible words. It’s fine, it’s your show.”

He further talked about why he did not appear in the podcasts stating their unfiltered language, “I’m not angry at these kids. Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia are becoming quite popular. I never appear on their podcasts. My issue is with the judges who go on those shows, especially those with good reputations—I'm not sure why they go. They offer so much money that people just sit there with their mouths open. Even singers join in, and then you hear all these vulgar insults. I'm not angry with them; what’s needed is someone to stop it. They need to be put in check. Just tone it down a bit.”

Mika Singh defends Diljit Dosanjh over song controversy

Mika criticised the hypocrisy of those who attack singers and actors while remaining silent about vulgar jokes. He expressed his frustration, saying, “I get angry when my show, Diljit Dosanjh's show, or any major singer's show happens, and suddenly, people step forward claiming to protect the country. They say, ‘Don't sing about alcohol, don’t do this or that on a public show.’ Don’t these idiots come to your attention? Isn’t it your duty? You send notices to celebrities and singers in a flash, but you can’t stop these fools? They’ve been talking nonsense for so long. Whenever a live concert is happening, like Diljit Dosanjh's massive show, they immediately send notices or file cases. Can’t you see these people?”

Calling India’s Got Latent a successful show, Mika urged to reduce the usage of abusive words and censor the content to some extent.