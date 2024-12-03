Missing Sunil Pal Found, Police In Touch, Comedian's Wife Shares WhatsApp Screenshot

Comedian and actor Sunil Pal went missing for several hours after travelling outside Mumbai for a show. Unable to contact him, his wife filed a missing complaint on Tuesday at the Santacruz police station. However, the actor was found safe after several hours and is returning home.

Sunil Pal found back

Sunil Pal went missing under mysterious circumstances on December 3, and his phone was unreachable for hours, according to reports. Following his disappearance, his wife, Sarita, went to the Santacruz police station and filed a missing persons report.

Sunil Pal | Image: X

However, there is no cause for concern now, as Sunil Pal has been found. According to reports from Viral Bhayani, when they contacted his wife Sarita, she confirmed via message, that, “Sunil ji se baat ho gayee. He has spoken to the police”. (I have spoken to Sunil ji. He has also spoken to the police).

What happened with comedian Sunil Pal?

As per the reports available, Sunil Pal had gone out of Mumbai for a show and was to return back home on December 3. But, when he did not return, his wife became worried and tried calling him on his mobile. At first, his phone was reportedly unreachable, and was switched off after some time. After waiting for hours, his wife reached the Santacruz police station in Mumbai on Tuesday in great distress.

