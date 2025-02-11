Mumbai Police Reaches Ranveer Allahbadia's Residence, Samay Raina's Statement Likely To Be Recorded Soon Amid Latent Row

Ranveer Allahbadia sparked widespread controversy following his comments on parental intercourse on the recent episode of India's Got Latent. On the comedy reality series, popular among today's youth for its edgy bordering on offensive content, Allahbadia questioned a contestant on parents and sex, which has been panned by many and led to a BJP functionary lodging a police complaint against the makers, judges and participants of the show. The Mumbai police have now reached the residence of the YouTuber who goes by the name Beer Biceps to record his statement.

Mumbai police summons Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia

The indecent and outrageous comments by Ranveer Allahbadia invited incessant demands to ban him and take strict action. Host of the show Samay Raina also faced the heat as social media users alleged that his channel promotes and propagate such content. As a result, multiple complaints were filed against the duo and one FIR was filed in Guwahati, Assam.

Even though Ranveer Allahbadia has apologised for his comments, the Mumbai police have commenced an enquiry into the matter. 5 personnel from the police arrived at the YouTuber's Bayview apartment in Mumbai and questioned the neighbourhood. The police is also likely to summon Samay Raina at the Khar police station to record his statement.

YouTube takes down India's Got Latent controversial episode