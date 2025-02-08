Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Meet PM Modi Presents Him Book on Cinema Legend Akkineni Nageswara Rao

New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Veteran actor Nagarjuna called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament House on Friday and presented him with the book 'Akkineni Ka Virat Vyaktitva' by Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, a tribute to his father Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

The ace star was accompanied by his wife Amala Akkineni, son Naga Chaitanya and daughter-in-law Sobhita Dhulipala.



Taking to X, Nagarjuna posted a picture with PM Modi and expressed his gratitude, saying, "Profoundly thankful to Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji for today's meeting at Parliament House. It was an honor to present 'Akkineni Ka Virat Vyaktitva' by Padma Bhushan awardee Dr. Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, a tribute to my father ANR garu's cinematic heritage. Your recognition of his life's work is a treasured affirmation for our family, fans and the Indian movie lovers. We are extremely grateful for this opportunity. #ANRLegacy #IndianCinema #ANRLivesOn"

In another post, he added, "It was overwhelming to hear Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji's commendations for ANR gaaru's philanthropic legacy and his high regard for both @AnnapurnaStdios and Annapurna College of Film and Media as a pivotal institution for aspiring filmmakers. This esteemed acknowledgment fills us with pride and gratitude. #ANRLegacy #InspiringFuture #ANRLivesOn #Annapurna50Years"

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sobhita also shared pictures with PM Modi.

