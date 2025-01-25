Net Worth Of Over ₹1300 Crore, Coldplay's Chris Martin Hitches Bike Ride In Ahmedabad Ahead Of Biggest Concert

Coldplay is bringing their Music of the Spheres World Tour to Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and 26, following successful concerts in Mumbai and Bengaluru. As excitement builds, a video of frontman Chris Martin making a stylish entrance on a scooter has taken the internet by storm.

Coldplay's Chris Martin enjoys scooter ride in Ahmedabad ahead of concert

Coldplay Indonesia shared a funny video on their X handle on Friday evening. The clip shows Chris Martin riding as a passenger on a scooter. As the driver speeds up on an empty street, Chris can be heard exclaiming, “What the heck!” The accompanying text reads, “Arriving in Ahmedabad.” Coldplay also posted a front-view photo of Chris wearing a black T-shirt, olive green shorts, and white trainers while seated on the white scooter. The caption stated, "Chris Martin arriving on a motorbike for Coldplay’s biggest-ever show in Ahmedabad, India (sic)." The video and photos have gone viral, sparking humorous comments about a millionaire opting for a scooter ride to his concert.

For unversed, Chris Martin has an estimated net worth of £160 million (₹1,382 crore).

Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert details

The venue the largest cricket stadium in the world, holds over 100,000 spectators. The event will host dignitaries and VVIPs from India and abroad.

File photos of Colplay | Image: X