Nick Jonas Wears 'Kala Dhaaga' To Ward Off Evil Eyes, Netizens Says, 'Jiju Poore Desi Hain'
Priyanka flaunted her beach look in a bikini while enjoying a New Year vacation with Nick Jonas. Netizens caught an "evil eye dhaaga" tied around Jiju's leg.
Priyanka Chopra celebrated New Year 2025 in the Turks and Caicos Islands with her husband, Nick Jonas, and their daughter, Malti. Citadel actress shared the series of pictures from the vacation on her Instagram handle giving a glimpse of their cosy time. However, what caught everyone’s eye was Nick Jonas wearing a black thread around his leg which signifies in India as ‘evil eye dhaaga.’
Priyanka Chopra shares pictures with Nick Jonas and Malti from her New Year holiday
In the first picture, Priyanka Chopra poses in a yellow co-ord set, beaming with happiness against a backdrop of lush greenery, a beach, and vibrant skies.
The second photo is a standout as the desi girl stuns in a red bikini paired with a matching hat, joined by Nick Jonas in the beach waters, as their daughter Malti playfully photobombs in the background.
In the third image, the couple's strong bond shines through as they relax together. Nick enjoys his morning coffee while Priyanka Chopra sits across from him, laughing with her legs resting on his lap. This sunkissed moment captures pure love.
Another picture shows Malti Marie from behind, dressed in pink and playing in the water. Priyanka also shared a calming shot of a conch shell and photos of painted white rocks adorned with faces and names.
Nick Jonas flaunts Indian tradition during his vacation, fan says, ‘Jiju is more Hindustani than Indians’
As soon as the photos went viral, fans flooded them with love. However, some noticed Nick Jonas wearing a black thread, commonly used by Indians as a 'nazar' or 'evil eye dhaaga.' Netizens praised Nick for embracing Indian traditions. One commented, “Nick Jiju wins my heart.” Another wrote, “Nick Jiju converted full desi lol.” Someone else added, “Priyanka is so lucky he follows her traditions so well.”
However, this isn't the first time Nick has been seen following Indian customs. He has previously been spotted visiting temples and participating in poojas with the family.
