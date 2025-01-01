Oops Moment! Mouni Roy Tumbles After New Year Party, BFF Disha Patani Comes To Rescue | WATCH Viral Video

Mouni Roy welcomed New Year 2025 with her husband Suraj Nambiar and her best friend Disha Patani. The actress' video from the outing is now doing rounds on social media. In the viral clip, she can be seen taking a fall when her best friend comes in to help her.

Mouni Roy's video from the New Year party goes viral

On December 31, Mouni Roy along with Disha Patani and her husband Suraj Nambiar visited a restaurant in Bandra to ring in 2025. The celebrities attracted paparazzi and camerapersons around them. Consequentially, an unfortunate moment for the Brahmastra actress was caught on camera.

In the video, the trio can be seen exiting the restaurant venue. A huge crowd gathered around them to take pictures and autographs. Mouni, who donned a backless black dress and high heels, seemed to lose her balance and tripped. Disha Patani helped her up and Suraj Nambiar cleared the path and guided her to the car. The actress kept her calm and laughed the situation off.

Mouni Roy fans left concerned of her health

As soon as the video of the actress falling went viral online, her fans and well-wishers were left worried. Several social media users took to the comment section of the video to share their concerns. A comment read, “Hope she is okay” Others slammed the paparazzi for recording and sharing such videos. Fans of the actress pointed out that the glare from the camera flash and the crowd would make it difficult for anyone to walk.

A file photo of Mouni Roy | Image: Instagram