Parineeti-Raghav Continue To Be Troll Favourites As Nick Puts Up A Show At BIL Siddharth's Sangeet: Ragneeti Should Learn

Power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently in Mumbai to attend the Barfi actress’ brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding. The entire Chopra family along with Jonas family participated in the lavish pre-wedding functions over the past three days. On Thursday night, PeeCee and Nick were seen enjoying to their fullest at the sangeet and several inside videos have now gone viral. However, netizens fish fingers at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha for being missing from the festivities, poking politicians being escaping from juju duties.

Nick and Priyanka with their parents at Siddharth's sangeet in Mumbai | Image: X

Nick Jonas sings while Priyanka dances in the background at Siddharth Chopra's sangeet, video goes viral

On Feb 6, Siddharth Chopra’s sangeet turned out to be a full desi blast. The highlight of the evening was Nick's singing. In one video, Nick Jiju is seen singing Maan Meri Jaan with PeeCee dancing in perfect sync to her husband's notes in the background. The crowd cheered as Nick sang Maan Meri Jaan, and PeeCee was one proud wife as she danced her heart out. Another viral video features Nick Jonas giving a soulful musical performance with his father Paul Kevin Jonas Sr, while adding a special touch to the magical night.

The videos are going crazy viral with one section of the internet pointing out that Peecee’s sisters are brother-in-law, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha missing from all the events. Social media users are massively trolling them and mocking them for taking lessons from Jonas' family. One user wrote, “Ragneeti should learn something from Nick’s family.” Another wrote, “This is so off.”

Parineeti skips brother's pre-wedding functions despite being in Mumbai

Speculation is rife about family ties in the Chopra household as Parineeti and her family members were not seen at the various pre-wedding functions of Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya over the past two days despite being in Mumbai. Netizens shared that since Priyanka was not present at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding in September 2023, it could be that the couple has stayed away from the family functions. Some doubted "kalesh" simmering within.