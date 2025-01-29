Poonam Pandey Takes Holy Dip At Maha Kumbh In Prayagraj On Mauni Amavasya, Says 'Sab Paap Dhul Gaye Mere'

Poonam Pandey shares photos from her holy dip at Maha Kumbh 2025

Kabir Khan attends Maha Kumbh

Filmmaker Kabir Khan on Tuesday afternoon reached Prayagraj to attend the ongoing Maha Kumbh mela, the world's largest spiritual gathering. Speaking with ANI, Kabir expressed his excitement about participating in a spiritual event. He also highlighted how Maha Kumbh has attracted people from different backgrounds, fostering unity. "I am very excited. This happens once in 12 years. I feel fortunate to have come here. I will take a holy dip here too. These things are not about Hindus and Muslims, these are the things of our origin, our country and our civilization. There is no Hindu or Muslim in this, if you believe you are an Indian, then you should feel everything," he said.





The 45-day-long Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 began in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on January 13. and will continue until February 26. According to tradition, pilgrims flock to the Sangam--the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati (now extinct) rivers--to take the holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation). The Maha Kumbh Mela is expected to host over 45 crore visitors, marking a historic occasion for India. Recently, veteran actor Anupam Kher took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam.



(With inputs from ANI)

