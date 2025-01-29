Search icon
Published 19:38 IST, January 29th 2025

Poonam Pandey Takes Holy Dip At Maha Kumbh In Prayagraj On Mauni Amavasya, Says 'Sab Paap Dhul Gaye Mere'

Poonam Pandey took to her Instagram account to share photos from her holy dip at the ongoing Maha Kumbh mela at Prayagraj on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

Poonam Pandey at Maha Kumbh 2025 | Image: Instagram

Among many celebrities, actress and model Poonam Pandey visited Prayagraj for the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. She participated in the largest spiritual gathering and shared photos from her holy dip on her social media account. The glimpses are now viral online. 

Poonam Pandey shares photos from her holy dip at Maha Kumbh 2025 

On January 29, Poonam Pandey partook in the amrit snan held at Prayagraj Maha Kumbh as a part of the Mauni Amavasya. The actress donned a black and white coloured kurta which featured ‘Om' and ‘Mahakal’ text. She shared a photo from her dip and wrote in the caption, “Shakti bhale hi kam ho jaaye shraddha kam nahi honi chhaiye. Om Namah Shivaay,"

A screengrab of Poonam Pandey's post | Image: Instagram
A screengrab of Poonam Pandey's post | Image: Instagram
A screengrab of Poonam Pandey's post | Image: Instagram
A screengrab of Poonam Pandey's post | Image: Instagram

In another photo, Poonam wrote, “Sab paap dhul gaye mere." While at Maha Kumbh, she also reacted to the tragic stampede-like incident that occurred the night before. She called the incident, which claimed the lives of 30 devotees, ‘unfortunate’. The photos of the actress are now circulating online. 

Kabir Khan attends Maha Kumbh 

Filmmaker Kabir Khan on Tuesday afternoon reached Prayagraj to attend the ongoing Maha Kumbh mela, the world's largest spiritual gathering. Speaking with ANI, Kabir expressed his excitement about participating in a spiritual event. He also highlighted how Maha Kumbh has attracted people from different backgrounds, fostering unity. "I am very excited. This happens once in 12 years. I feel fortunate to have come here. I will take a holy dip here too. These things are not about Hindus and Muslims, these are the things of our origin, our country and our civilization. There is no Hindu or Muslim in this, if you believe you are an Indian, then you should feel everything," he said.


The 45-day-long Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 began in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on January 13. and will continue until February 26. According to tradition, pilgrims flock to the Sangam--the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati (now extinct) rivers--to take the holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation). The Maha Kumbh Mela is expected to host over 45 crore visitors, marking a historic occasion for India. Recently, veteran actor Anupam Kher took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam.

(With inputs from ANI) 
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 19:38 IST, January 29th 2025

