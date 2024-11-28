Search icon
Published 20:54 IST, November 28th 2024

Pushpa 2 Fever Grips Suryakumar Yadav, Cricketer Dances To Sooseki With Wife At His Sister's Sangeet

Not only the Sooseki steps, but Suryakumar Yadav also incorporated the popular Pushpa Raj "Jhukega Nahi" gesture in his dance routine.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in Sooseki song poster | Image: Mythri Movie Makers/X

Pushpa 2 craze has gripped that nation ahead of the film's December 5 release. Indian cricket star Suryakumar Yadav did not remain untouched by it as he rang in his sister's sangeet ceremony by grooving to the viral Angaron/ Sooseki song from the movie. Like Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the romantic track, Suryakumar and his wife Devisha Shetty also impressed those in attendance at the ceremony.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in Pushpa 2 song poster | Image: Mythri Movie Makers/X

Suryakumar's viral dance on Pushpa 2 song

A video was shared by Mythri Movie Makers on X which showed Suryakumar Yadav and his wife Devisha grooving to Sooseki song. They recreated the steps like Pushpa 2 lead pair Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. Amid cheers and festive vibes, the real-life couple received a lot of cheers. The short clip from Suryakumar's sister Dinal Yadav's pre-wedding celebrations has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, the Indian cricket star was dressed in a black sherwani while his wife complemented him in a navy blue lehenga. Not only the Sooseki steps, but Suryakumar also incorporated the popular Pushpa Raj "Jhukega Nahi" gesture in his dance routine. Many admired how good the pair looked while grooving to The Couple Song. Praising them, a netizen commented, "He nailed it." Another one wrote, "Super Wild Fire" referring to Allu Arjun's viral dialogue from Pushpa 2: The Rule trailer.

All eyes on Pushpa 2

The anticipation for Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 is growing by the minute as the film's release date fast approaches. 

Psuhpa 2 will release on December 5 | Image: X

The Sukumar directorial is all set to release in multiple languages on December 5. Reportedly, it has collected ₹1000 crore in its pre-release business and is expected to open huge at the box office. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 20:55 IST, November 28th 2024

