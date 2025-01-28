Rakhi Sawant Reacts To Marriage Proposal From Pakistani Actor Dodi Khan: Soch Rahi Hu Ki Pakistan Ki Bahu Bann Jau

Rakhi Sawant is known to be one of the most controversial personalities in the Hindi film industry. The actress is known to not mince her words and cause frequent conversations around her personal life. As per reports, the 46-year-old has decided to tie the knot against after two failed marriages. In a new interview, she addressed the rumours.

How did rumours of Rakhi Sawant marrying in Pakistan begin?

On January 22, Rakhi Sawant took to her Instagram account to share a video of herself, demanding the video app TikTok to be allowed to function in India. She threatened to leave the country and get married in Pakistan where she can access Tiktok. Accompanying the video, she wrote in the caption, “I’m going Pakistaan getting married and Pakistaan. If my prime minister Modi Ji don’t start early test TikTok in India. You should start TikTok in India remove ban from TikTok. I want to talk in India either I’ll go to Pakistan."



Most users overlooked the video thinking of it as a joke. However, a Pakistani actor and producer Dodi Khan took the opportunity to propose marriage to the actress. On January 27, he took to his Instagram account to share a video of himself expressing his love for Rakhi. He said, "Baarat lekar India aana hai ya Dubai? Love you." (Should I come to India or Dubai with the wedding procession? Love you.)" The video went viral online, and Rakhi too shared it on her profile.

What did Rakhi Sawant say about rumours of her wedding with Dodi Khan?

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Rakhi Sawant confirmed that she is in Lahore. Expressing a desire to get married in Pakistan, the actress shared, "Ji, bilkul sahi hai. Mai Pakistan, Lahore aayi hu. Hania (Hania Aamir) vaha ki superstar hai, humlog ka kuch kaam hai uske liye. Jab Pakistan mei logo ne dekha ki mai vaha pohoch gayi hu, toh Dodi Ji toh mere kaafi time se friend hai, toh unhone shaadi ka prastav rakha, shaadi ka offer rakha. Toh mujhe unka offer bohot acha laga. Abhi mai soch rahi hu shaadi ke liye, definitely mai soch rahi hu ki Pakistan ki bahu bann jau karke mai soch rahi hu. (Yes, it is true. I am in Lahore, Pakistan. I am here because I have work with Hania Aamir, who is a superstar. When people saw that I had arrived in Pakistan, Dodi, who has been my friend for a long time, made a marriage proposal to me. I liked his offer. I am currently thinking about the proposal, and I am definitely considering becoming Pakistan’s daughter-in-law.)"

