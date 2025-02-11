Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: How YouTuber's Lewd Remark, FIRs Can Cost Him Brand Deals

Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: The YouTuber, who was basking in the success and earning immense love from the audience, is being dragged to the ground after his controversial remark on India's Got Latent, hosted by Samay Raina. The YouTuber is known for his podcasts on spirituality and Santan Dharma. However, his recent act has disturbed his fans, leading to them unfollowing not just his personal account but his professional - BeerBicepts - page. With the drop in followers and FIRs, there are chances that he might also lose brand deals.

Ranveer Allahbadia's remark to cost him brand deals - How

This can be explained by citing the dip in the followers on his Instagram and YouTube pages after his controversial remark on India's Got Latent. According to Qoruz, an influencer marketing intelligence platform, Allahbadia has lost around 142,000 followers in just two days (since the controversy started). His Instagram handle @ranveerallahbadia reported a decline of 29K followers in 2 days, while his second Instagram page @beerbiceps witnessed a drop of 43K followers since Monday.

(A screengrab from Instagram)

Not just Instagram, but even his YouTube channels have suffered a blow due to his remark. YouTube channel BeerBiceps has lost around 50K subscribers, while his personal channel lost 20,000 followers.

(A screengrab from YouTube)

So in total, he has lost 72K followers on Instagram and 70K on YouTube. Following this, he might not receive brand deals the way he used to get offered.

The YouTuber has worked with brands like Prime Video, Wow Skin Science, Spotify, Mountain Dew, Intel and others. Following his remark and the uproar might hesitant the owners to collaborate with Allahbadia. What if they call for a boycott of their product? However, we will have to wait to see if there are any repercussions.

Are celebs trying to save face by cancelling their appearance at BeerBiceps?

While we don't know about the brands, it is true the celebs are criticising the YouTuber and cancelling their appearance at his show. The first celeb to do so is singer B Praak. On Monday, he shared a video, where he can be heard bashing the YouTuber, citing that he has a problem. "I was about to go for a podcast on BeerBiceps and we canceled that because of the kind of pathetic thinking, and the kind of words used on Samay Raina's show," he began his video.

He continued, "This is not our Indian culture. What kind of things you are sharing about your parents? Is this comedy? This is not at all comedy. This cannot be stand-up comedy. Teaching people cuss words! I do not understand what generation is this. A Sardarji also comes on the show. Sardarji, you know you are a Sikh, do these things look good? What kind of teachings are you giving? He even puts clips on his Instagram, saying - Yes I abuse, what is the problem with that? Well, we do have a problem with that."

Bashing Ranveer Allahbadia, B Praak said, "You promote Sanatan Dharm, you talk about spirituality, such big names come to your show, and you have such a mentality? I request you all - If we are not able to stop this now, the future of our kids is in danger."